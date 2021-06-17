Gail J. Kenyon (Bondzinski)

April 7, 1945 - June 14, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Gail J. Kenyon (Bondzinski), 76, of Gansevoort lost her courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Born April 7, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Lena (Grant) Bondzinski.

Gail was the funniest, most kind-hearted, adventurous woman. She had an amazing free spirit and lived her life to the fullest. Her smile was beautiful and her laughter contagious. Gail had a deep faith and unwavering love for her family. She was known and loved for her light-hearted silliness. Gail spread kindness and love everywhere she went and left people better for having known her. She selflessly dedicated her years to helping and advocating for others, working for Living Resources as a Service Coordinator. Gail enjoyed camping, kayaking, and riding her motorcycle with her husband Ron. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gail is predeceased by her sister, Carol Kennedy (Bondzinski).

Gail is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Ron; her children: Chris (Mary Ann) Belleville, Michael (Tammy) Sheehan, Jamie (Lela) Kenyon, Caroline (Michael) Kim, David (Laura) Kenyon; grandchildren: Camryn and Riley Sheehan, Jordan Belleville, Dominic and Mackenzie Taylor, Ellie Dodge, William, Grace and Levi Kenyon, Matteo, Marcelo and Marcus Kim, and Noah Kenyon; siblings: Pat Frederick, Mary Lou (Pete) Accardi, Connie (Bob) Deeb, Bernice Chakalis, Peter (Connie) Bondzinski; and brother-in-law, Jim Kennedy; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Funeral services will be celebrated immediately following calling hours at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.