Gary B. Dobert

Jan. 24, 1943 - Nov. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Gary B. Dobert, 77, of Queensbury, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born and raised in Glens Falls, NY on January 24, 1943 to the late Norman and Ella Dobert.

Gary graduated from Glens Falls High School and Cobleskill University before entering the United States Army. While stationed in Minnesota, he met the love of his life, Judy, and brought her back home to work in the family business and later raise their three children.

Gary was a true hometown hero that embodied the most genuine heart, spirit of kindness and immense generosity to all who knew him. He was a veteran, devoted husband, loving father and a treasure to each grandchild. Gary's contagious smile is known by many businesses and restaurants in the area as part owner of Dobert's Dairy in Glens Falls and later owner of Green Haven Resort in Lake George, NY. After retirement, Gary enjoyed traveling and spending time watching his grandchildren participate in many sports and extracurricular activities.

Gary will be deeply missed by many, especially by his wife Judy Dobert (Powell); children: Lynn (Ian) Wood of Winfield, PA, Doug Dobert of Queensbury, Gretchen (Tim) Duffy of Queensbury; sister Sharon (Lyman) McCrea of Hampton, NH; Duffy grandchildren; Brendan, Brigid, Bayley, Kady, Liam, Cera, Mary, Finnian and Clare; Wood grandchildren; Connor and Isabelle. Sisters-in-law: Nancy Dobert of Queensbury, Joan Dobert of Queensbury, Barbara Johnson of Augusta, GA, Nancy Elliot of Lincoln, NE, Debra (Francis) Ketzmark of St Paul, MN, brother-in- law Thomas (Yvonne) Powell of Heidelberg, Germany; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Gary was predeceased by his two brothers, Norman and Marvin.

Burial with full military honors will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104 or to the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 West Notre Dame Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

