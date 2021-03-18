Menu
Gary Francis "Bubba" Brooking
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mason Funeral Home
18 George St
Fort Ann, NY

Gary Francis "Bubba" Brooking

June 12, 1951 - Mar. 14, 2021

FORT ANN - Gary Francis Brooking passed away suddenly in the early morning hours, just as our clocks were turning ahead, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Marie Elizabeth Brooking with whom he spent the past 40 years. Gary and Marie had three children: Edward along with his wife Kelly and their son Levon, Franklin along with his wife Bobbie, and their youngest son Andrew.

Born on June 12, 1951 at Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, NY to his predeceased parents, Charles Brooking and Joyce Hozley.

He is survived by three sisters: Darlene and her husband Don Leonard, Bonnie and her husband Tom Carey, and his youngest sister Lisa Hozley-Coso and her partner Ernie Carlson.

Gary loved his dogs Sadie, Stella, and especially his old coondog Kim.

Gary graduated from Ticonderoga High School in Nineteen Dusty Two. After getting his Criminology Degree at Farmington College in Long Island he spent time traveling around the Southern United States before moving to Saudia Arabia for two years to work for an American bus company.

When he returned home he met the love of his life, where he embarked on a remarkable 42-year journey with Marie.

After a time, he graduated from the New York State Correctional Academy and shortly thereafter started his career at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY.

Known by most as "Bubba", Gary was a rabid baseball fan and rarely missed a Yankee game. He coached Little League for eight years in Fort Ann, NY.

An avid hunter and fisherman. He'd been a member of the Graphite Mountain Sportsmen's Club since its inception in the early '80s. His lifelong dream to visit Alaska came true in the mid-2000s.

He loved the blues and he loved going to concerts with friends and family, especially to a Good Ol' Grateful Dead Show.

Gary was a bit of a father figure to many more than just his own children.

He touched the lives of so many "bums" throughout the years. The "family" that he fostered truly knows no bounds.

We are hoping to have A Celebration of His Life this summer. We'll keep you posted.

The family would like to thank Bruce Mason of Mason's Funeral Home in Fort Ann, NY for his tremendous amount of help throughout this troubling process.

Along with all the friends and family who have sent their condolences. The outpouring shows how much love the community had for our father and husband.

We thank you all dearly.

One Love.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
Kathy Pugh and Joyce Newman
March 23, 2021
What a Life Well Lived to be adored by so many. I aspire to create the same warm fuzzy vibes in my home that Bub and Marie shared. Their beacon of kindness reached and rubbed off on so many kindred spirits! Thanks for making the world a better place!
Julie Braun Fuller
March 21, 2021
So deeply sorry Marie and families in this tremendous loss. Sending my loving thoughts and prayers
Ann Morette
March 21, 2021
We are sending our condolences and prayers of healing, comfort and peace to all of Gary's family and friends. He'll be missed by all.
Steve and Shelly Moore
March 20, 2021
Marie, I am so sorry for your loss. Gary's friendship meant the world to me. He was a very good person and will be missed by all.
Harold Whitford
March 20, 2021
I met Gary when we both worked in the MHU at Great Meadow. An all around good guy who will be missed by all who knew him.
NancyM
March 20, 2021
Rick and Kay-Jean Hardin
March 20, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Gary at the Meadows. He was such a kind person. My deepest condolences.
Sherri Martel
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Look at that beautiful light shine on him! He'll always be with you in spirit.
Mindy Plude Gregory
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about your husband/father. I grew up down the road from him and have many fond childhood memories. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Corby Whitford Cleveland
March 18, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Brooking family. Bubba will be missed by all of us. Marie; my heart breaks for you. To lose a lifetime companion and love is a very sad thing. Our thoughts are with you at this time.
Kay and Rick Hardin
March 18, 2021
So many good memories with Gary and Marie, such great friends to many!
Susan Adair
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Marie. May God bless you and your family.
Mike Yaw
March 18, 2021
I am so terribly sorry to hear of Gary/Bub's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Pugh
March 18, 2021
You were a good friend Gary, rest in peace
John Ezzo
March 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your loss.
Scott and Joanne
March 18, 2021
Sorry to see you pass - cousin. We had a few good times together.
Lester
March 18, 2021
Worked with Gary at the big house ,he was a good officer and a good guy .RIP
Mark Belden
March 18, 2021
Marie I am truly sorry for your loss sending hugs and prayers
Faylene Pollock
March 18, 2021
To all the Brooking´s. My heart goes out to all of you. Your dad was a cool dude.
Mike Andrews
March 18, 2021
RIP Gary. it was a pleasure to work with you at GMCF
david wescott
March 18, 2021
