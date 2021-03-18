Gary Francis "Bubba" Brooking

June 12, 1951 - Mar. 14, 2021

FORT ANN - Gary Francis Brooking passed away suddenly in the early morning hours, just as our clocks were turning ahead, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Marie Elizabeth Brooking with whom he spent the past 40 years. Gary and Marie had three children: Edward along with his wife Kelly and their son Levon, Franklin along with his wife Bobbie, and their youngest son Andrew.

Born on June 12, 1951 at Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, NY to his predeceased parents, Charles Brooking and Joyce Hozley.

He is survived by three sisters: Darlene and her husband Don Leonard, Bonnie and her husband Tom Carey, and his youngest sister Lisa Hozley-Coso and her partner Ernie Carlson.

Gary loved his dogs Sadie, Stella, and especially his old coondog Kim.

Gary graduated from Ticonderoga High School in Nineteen Dusty Two. After getting his Criminology Degree at Farmington College in Long Island he spent time traveling around the Southern United States before moving to Saudia Arabia for two years to work for an American bus company.

When he returned home he met the love of his life, where he embarked on a remarkable 42-year journey with Marie.

After a time, he graduated from the New York State Correctional Academy and shortly thereafter started his career at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY.

Known by most as "Bubba", Gary was a rabid baseball fan and rarely missed a Yankee game. He coached Little League for eight years in Fort Ann, NY.

An avid hunter and fisherman. He'd been a member of the Graphite Mountain Sportsmen's Club since its inception in the early '80s. His lifelong dream to visit Alaska came true in the mid-2000s.

He loved the blues and he loved going to concerts with friends and family, especially to a Good Ol' Grateful Dead Show.

Gary was a bit of a father figure to many more than just his own children.

He touched the lives of so many "bums" throughout the years. The "family" that he fostered truly knows no bounds.

We are hoping to have A Celebration of His Life this summer. We'll keep you posted.

The family would like to thank Bruce Mason of Mason's Funeral Home in Fort Ann, NY for his tremendous amount of help throughout this troubling process.

Along with all the friends and family who have sent their condolences. The outpouring shows how much love the community had for our father and husband.

We thank you all dearly.

One Love.