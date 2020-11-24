Menu
Gary Dobert

QUEENSBURY -

Gary B. Dobert, 77, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear later in the week.


Published by Post-Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
