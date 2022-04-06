Menu
Gary William "Rock" Hall
1945 - 2022
Gary William "Rock" Hall

ARGYLE - Gary William "Rock" Hall, 77, passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, April 1, 2022. Rock was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Delba) Hall.

He is also predeceased by his brother, David, and half-sisters, Shirley, Hilda and Jackie.

Rock served in the US Air Force from 1964-1968. He worked at Ciba-Gigy and for DHI, as a milk tester. He also was a beloved custodian at Argyle Central School where he graduated from. He loved the kids and the staff at Argyle. Later in life, while spending the summers up north, he worked for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

One of his favorite things to do was spending time at his camp on Mud Pond near Blue Mountain Lake, with Patty and their group of neighbors, who came to realize that Rock was quite a character. He loved to get a debate started, stand aside, and watch the discussion with a smile on his face.

Rock's memory will live on as a kind, sensitive individual who really cared about people. He will be truly missed

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Patricia Benware Hall; his son, Justin Todd; brothers: Dennis (Janet) and Daniel (Sharon); half-brother, Julian (Alice); and half- sister, Audrey; along with several nieces, nephews; grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

At the family's request, there will be no calling hours.

Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Gary's name can be made to the Argyle Central School Scholarship c/o Memorial Scholarship of Gary "Rock" Hall, 5023 State Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.



Published by Post-Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
