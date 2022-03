I love you cousin! I’m glad we got to hang out so much again after you got out. I’ll cherish those times forever. We talked about so many plans of things we wanted to do when you got out, I’m mad and feel cheated for you not being able to do those things. I know your no longer in pain and your reunited with so much of our family now, that brings some peace to my mind. I went through the bag you brought me right before you passed and I’m glad I have those things of yours to always have around my home. You will be forever missed and forever be alive in my heart. ❤

Love always,

Sam

Samantha Harmon Family March 3, 2021