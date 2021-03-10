Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Richard McIntosh
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Gary Richard McIntosh

QUEENSBURY - Gary Richard McIntosh, 67, a resident of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.