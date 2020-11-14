Gary Thomas Mock

Dec. 2, 1942 - Nov. 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Gary Thomas Mock, 77, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, of Third Street, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, just one day after his 57th wedding anniversary with his wife Marjorie.

Born December 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Meredith and Rena (Stevers) Mock.

Gary graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1960 and went on to earn his Associate degree from Paul Smith's College in 1962.

He then went on to marry Marjorie Jane Porter in Christ Church United Methodist on November 3, 1963.

Gary worked for his parent's restaurant, Mert's Restaurant, Hercules, Pearl's Department Store, Pepsi, and then retired from Hannaford on Quaker Road after working for the company for 24 years.

Some of Gary's enjoyments in life included gardening and camping with his wife. They enjoyed traveling in their RV. Then they had a permanent trailer in Warrensburg Trailer Park for several years. He was also known for his "Mock's Marvelous Pickles", toffee, coffeecake, and "Mocks Peanut Butter Cups".

Gary and Marjorie renewed their wedding vows on their 30th Wedding Anniversary in Long Sand in York, ME. They went on cruises for their 40th and 50th Wedding Anniversaries.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his parents-in-law Ralph and Peg Porter; and his favorite aunt and uncle Kitty and Jim Camp of Bennington, VT.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Marjorie Jane Porter Mock; children: Richard (Georgiann) Mock of Amsterdam, and William (Heather) Mock of Claremont NH; grandchildren: Mitchell (Morgan) Mock, Matthew Mock, and Jacey Mock; brothers: Meredith II (Kathy) Mock of Fresno, CA, and Brian (Barbara) Mock of Queensbury; many nieces and nephews; cousin Ted Camp; and also four cats who brought life into the home with their antics.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Gary's caregivers Trisha, Anne, and Lauryn, Fort Hudson Home Care, and Lena's Day Care.

In loving memory of Gary contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205, or any animal shelter of your choosing.

Services will be held private to the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com