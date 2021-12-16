Menu
Gary Thomas "Julio" Vitro
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Gary "Julio" Thomas Vitro

GANSEVOORT - Gary "Julio" Thomas Vitro passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 10, 2021.

He is survived by his four sons: Gary, Jr., David, Vincent, Marc; and his five grandchildren.

Gary was a great combination of easy to get along with and hard to forget. From his early career as a truck driver and horseman, to his twilight years helping maintain the grounds at McGregor Links, he could bring a smile to co-workers and friends alike.

Gary loved fishing, golfing, motor sports, boating on Lake George, and of course, his family.

While he will be missed here dearly, we take comfort knowing he is once again walking hand in hand with his late wife and love, Susan.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. If you are unable to attend calling hours, please join the family via Zoom:

Meeting ID: 819 9810 7184

Passcode: 379102.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry, he was a great guy and friend, I will always cherish the times and memories we shared together, concerts, party’s, winter sleep overs at his house on Boniello and working together at Mobil when we were younger and of course all the recent Sundays talking football. He will be so missed. RIP Brother. Go Bolts !
Rich Vezina
Friend
December 18, 2021
The Fais Family
December 17, 2021
Oh the memories. RIP
Douglas Fais
Friend
December 17, 2021
A Simple man with the biggest heart ❤. Always had a great story and a joke to make you laugh n smile . You will be missed my friend!
JoAnn Fais
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear that Gary passed. He was quite the character but a great friend I think of our younger years. RIP You will be missed.
Tom Fais
Friend
December 16, 2021
