George H. Graham Jr.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

George H. Graham, Jr.

SCHUYLERVILLE - George H. Graham, Jr., 80, passed away at Washington Center, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with long illness.

A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Street Cemetery.

In loving memory of George, contributions may be made to Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept., 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Moss Street Cemetery
NY
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember going to New York I'm going to miss you Grandpa. Im gonna miss those pickled sausages you used to Share with me and Ice Cream at the Farmer's Daughter. I was always so proud of you when you would run out on your Fire Calls. Until we Meet again Grandpa , I Love You
Saundra Regehr
September 1, 2021
I am going to miss you dad you were a great step dad to me and a special grandfather to my children. We love and miss you so much.
Kim Fogg
Family
September 1, 2021
MEMORIES OF THE TIMES WE HAD AS MEMBERS OF KINGSBURY HOSE AS YOUNG PEOPLE!!!
JEROLD CREVISON
Friend
September 1, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 1, 2021
