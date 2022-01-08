Menu
George Atterbury Mathewson
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Ithaca High School
FUNERAL HOME
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY

George Atterbury Mathewson, Esq.

1935 - 2022

QUEENSBURY - George Atterbury Mathewson, Esq of Queensbury and Lake George passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at home. He was the son of Dr. Joseph Bryant Mathewson and Christina (Moncrief) Mathewson. George was born in 1935 in Paterson NJ where his grandmother lived. He graduated from Ithaca High School where he was a Student Government Officer, varsity tennis player, and selected as the conference All-Star Quarterback. Later he played semi-pro football in Watertown, NY.

George graduated Cum Laude from Amherst College in 1957 where he played quarterback on the football team and rowed on the varsity heavyweight Crew. He received an LLB from Cornell University Law School and an LLM in Antitrust Law from the University of Michigan Law School.

He worked for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, DC then the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation as Regional Attorney in Liverpool, NY. George had a law practice in Syracuse and later Manlius, NY for over 40 years. He was an Adjunct Instructor in Business Law at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, NY for eight years.

George was active in the Manlius Chamber of Commerce, the Steuben County Historical Society, the Yates County Arts Center, the Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival, the South-Side Business Association, the Onondaga Kiwanis Club of Syracuse, the Town of Lake George Comprehensive Planning Committee 2014-2016, and the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes. George volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity, he was a Sponsor and worker at the Winter Special Olympics. He was a longtime congregant and later a Deacon at Onondaga Hill Presbyterian Church in Syracuse. He also helped coach his son's football, baseball, and basketball teams, along with assisting Jim's Boy Scout Troop.

After he retired from his law practice, he wrote four books including: The Dried Earth, What Happened to Our Water, and A Boy Named Martin.

He is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Ann (McVeigh) Mathewson; his son James; his two grandsons: Garrett and Theodore; a sister Christina Salerno; and brother Joseph D. Mathewson.

George was recently recognized for 50 years membership in the Onondaga County Bar Association.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.

Those wishing to remember George Atterbury Mathewson, Esq. in a special way may send a contribution to the YMCA Camp Cory, 140 E Lake Road, #54, Penn Yan, NY 14527


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
Ann, I am thinking of you. Please accept my sincere sympathy on your loss of George. Myrna
Myrna Jantson
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results