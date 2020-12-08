Menu
George T. Palmer Jr.
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave. Ext.
Schuylerville, NY

George T. Palmer, Jr.

Apr. 30, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2020

GREENWICH - George T. Palmer, Jr. "Bub", 83, a resident of Greenwich died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born April 30, 1937 he was the son of the late George and Irene Flanders Palmer, Sr.

George was honorably discharged from the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Victory Specialty where he had worked for many years. He loved working on cars, country music, and Western movies.

Survivors include his wife Nancy Knibbs Palmer; sister Alice Chase; brother John "Jack" (Mildred) Palmer; and his six children: Christina Palmer (Bob), Lisa Kane (Mike), Donald Palmer (BillieJo), April Palmer, George Palmer, Jr. (Crystal), and Linda Quackenbush (John, Jr.); along with many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, all who will miss him very much.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held for the family. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

The family would like to thank the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad and the many doctors and nurses at the hospital that did everything they could for him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss wishing you and your family the best in this time of sorrow.
Albert Davis and family
December 8, 2020
Chris and family, we are so sorry for your loss! May he rest in peace!
Ken and Cindy Winkler
December 8, 2020
