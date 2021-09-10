Georgia H. Bebee

Dec. 22, 1929 - Sept. 6, 2021

WEST RUPERT - Georgia H. Bebee, 91, of West Rupert, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence.

Our Mom was born December 22, 1929 in Wells, VT. She was the daughter of the late George and Lena (Batease) Hadaway.

She attended school in Rupert/West Rupert. As an adult, she worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY before going to work for Sherwood Medical in Argyle as a printer, retiring in the 1990's after 27 years of service.

She attended the Church of Christ in West Rupert and was a member of the Rupert Leisures. She loved sitting on her front porch watching the traffic go by. She liked reading fiction novels, going for walks, baking treats for and spending time with her family and a few close friends. She especially enjoyed the festivities of Rupert Old Home Days every August and going for drives, which hopefully included a stop for lunch at one of her favorite restaurants.

She was predeceased on February 16, 1998 by her husband of 50 years, Arnold Bebee, Sr.; by a special niece, Marcia (2019); our Dad's sister, Martha (2021), and by a baby brother and four sisters and their spouses. She was especially close to her sister and brother-in-law: Ruby and Howard Chapman, who predeceased her in 2019, both being in their early 90's. Mom was the youngest in her family and the last of her siblings to pass away.

She is survived by her son, Arnold, Jr., of Wallingford; her daughter and son-in-law: Vivian and Larry, of Rutland; her daughter, Cynthia, of West Rupert; a niece, Bonnie Trout, of Sunderland; and nephews: Wilson (Carley) Chapman of Fort Edward, NY, and Howard (Valerie) Chapman, of Salem, NY, as well as many other cousins; nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews too numerous to mention here. Mom was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by those of us who knew her best.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Wells Cemetery, Route 30, Wells, VT with Pastor Paul Mychack officiating. The family respectfully requests that those attending please wear a mask.

Memorial donations in memory of Georgia may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 VT Rte. 30, Arlington, VT 05250.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.