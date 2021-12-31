Gerald T. Goard

June 10, 1928 - Dec. 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Gerald T. Goard, "Jerry" passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at Albany Medical Center following a fall. He was born on June 10, 1928, in Troy, NY and was the son of the late William Henry and Carrie Mae (Rogers) Goard.

He was a graduate of Troy High School and Siena College. He was employed by Niagara Mohawk for over thirty years, retiring in 1988. Jerry served his country honorably in the U.S. Army while stationed in Italy as an MP during the latter months of World War II.

Jerry was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and as "Grandpa" he had a very special bond with his grandsons. Jerry loved his family first and foremost, and he spent most of his time happily taking care of them and helping them whenever and however he was needed. He was so proud of all his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

Jerry loved gardening and spending time outdoors. Jerry was a talented artist, first in oil painting and then in stained glass. His pieces were so complex and beautifully designed that it seemed he literally "painted" with glass. Every member of his family and many friends were gifted with pieces of his artwork. At his peak, Christmas time was like an annual reveal of his newest works as every member of the family received a new customized piece for their home. He will live on in his artwork.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Burdick) Goard; four children: Susan (Brian) McGrath of Boothbay Harbor, ME, Jerry (Georgianna) Goard of Collegeville, PA, Laurie (David) Poltynski of Saratoga, NY, and Lynn (Michael) Spilman of Queensbury, NY; and two grandsons: Benjamin Spilman of Saratoga Springs, NY and Nathaniel Spilman of Boston, MA.

Services will be held privately at the request of the immediate family. Interment with full military honors will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open-Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.