Gerald T. Goard

QUEENSBURY - Gerald T. Goard, "Jerry" passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at Albany Medical Center following a fall.

Services will be held privately at the request of the immediate family. Interment with full military honors will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open-Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.