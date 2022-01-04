Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald T. Goard
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Gerald T. Goard

QUEENSBURY - Gerald T. Goard, "Jerry" passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at Albany Medical Center following a fall.

Services will be held privately at the request of the immediate family. Interment with full military honors will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open-Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Interment
11:30a.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
What a great guy! Big Jer was a delight to be with, always including me as one of the family. I looked up to Big Bear as a father figure. Yes, so talented with his stainglass, he gifted me with a beautiful angel that adorned my first restaurant. Visiting with the Gourds in East Boothbay has always been such a treat. Cooking, eating yummy food and of course never forgetting happy hour! I always have felt a loving, warm kindness and that’s a true testament of Big Jer. Although he will be greatly missed, his memories will live on. REST IN PEACE, you deserve it!
Much love, Sal and Andrea
Sal & Andrea Parco
Friend
January 1, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results