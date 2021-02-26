Gerald L. Ovitt, Sr.

Apr. 5, 1941 - Feb. 18, 2021

"We're all travelers in this world. From the sweet grass to the packing house/Birth 'til death. We travel between the eternities." Robert Duval

CORINTH – Gerald L. Ovitt Sr., 79, of Main St., passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. Born on April 5, 1941 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Edmund and Lillian (Tucker) Ovitt.

Jerry attended school in Corinth and joined the United States Military, first serving in the US Navy and then in the US Airforce, serving as a medic until his honorable discharge.

He was employed for several years as a truck driver, and owned and operated Chuckle Valley Cement Brick Company, a body shop and also his own oil delivery business, and a trailer park.

Jerry was a manager of a pit crew for Shirley "Cha Cha" Muldowney, the first Women's speedster. He also enjoyed refurbishing vintage automobiles. He always collected pennies and donated them to the Shriners Club every year.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Edmund, Jr. "Sonny" Ovitt; and by one step-son, Hoby.

Survivors include six children: Sabrina Ovitt of West Virginia, Daniel Keller (Lorna) of West Virginia, Randy Keller of Indiana, Maureen DeGregory (Sean Johnson) of Nevada, Lynn of New York, and Jerry Ovitt, Jr. of New York; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Geneva Cronkite, Helen Bradley (Jim), Arthur Ovitt (Wendy), Susan Shostak, Linda Lawrence, Mary Holtzrichter (Jim), George Ovitt (Victoria), William Ovitt, and Walter Ovitt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A committal service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.