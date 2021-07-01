Menu
Gerald Salmonson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY

Gerald Salmonson

March 22, 1939 - June 28, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Gerald Salmonson, age 82, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

He was born on March 22, 1939 in Wilton, NY, the son of the late Nils Jalmar Salmonson and Laura (Morrissey) Salmonson.

Gerald was the owner/operator of Salmonson Dairy Farm for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and his tractors.

He cherished time with his family, especially time with his grandson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherald Salmonson of 51 years; sons: Martin Salmonson (Sandra), Daniel Salmonson (Lindsey Merchant), Lawrence Salmonson, Brent Salmonson (Jolene Green); daughter, Jeannie LaFountain (Jay); sister, Alma Woodcock (Rodger); grandchild, Gerald Salmonson; many step grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his brothers: Clifford Salmonson, Edward Salmonson, Richard Salmonson, Alfred Salmonson and sister, Hilda Ryle.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Southside Cemetery, Gansevoort Rd. (Route 32), South Glens Falls, NY.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Southside Cemetery
Gansevoort Road (Route 32), South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sending our thoughts and prayers. Gerald was a hard working man. RIP Gerald!!
Renee and Kevin Harder
Family
July 2, 2021
We both are very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult times.
Philip and Jean Rhodes..
Friend
July 1, 2021
Shammy so sorry for your loss think about you and the past a lot
Linda weatherwax randle
Friend
July 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the whole family
Louise terpening
Family
July 1, 2021
