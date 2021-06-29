Menu
Gerald "Jerry" Stockman
1941 - 2021
Gerald "Jerry" Stockman

July 12, 1941 - June 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Gerald "Jerry" Stockman, Sr., 79, formerly of George Street, Fort Ann, passed away on June 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 12, 1941 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Silas and Edith (Willis) Stockman.

Following graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1959, he went on to attend New York State Maritime College in Throggs Neck, NY and later graduated from Adirondack Community College with an Associate Applied Science Degree in 1963. Before retiring from North Country Engineering in 2001, he was employed by Decora Corp., Kamtech and Kamyr, Inc., where he was an Industrial Engineer.

Jerry married his soul mate, Janet Reynolds on November 18, 1962, and celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. He loved traveling with Janet, seeing much of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, plus much of the Caribbean on cruise ships. His greatest vacation was in 2002 when he and Janet took their four children and their spouses and eleven grandchildren on a week vacation to Disney World and on a Disney Cruise. Jerry lost the love of his life on April 24, 2020.

He also enjoyed working on building and remodeling projects and maintaining his 1932 Dodge Sedan that he owned since he was eighteen years old.

Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Padasak and her husband, Steven of Glens Falls; and their children: Ashleigh, Blake, and Baileigh; three sons: Gerald Stockman, Jr. and his wife, Mindy of Queensbury; their children: Kelci, Gerald, and Kaylee; David Stockman and his wife, Ronda of Fort Ann; and children: Devin, Demi, Lauren, Jenna, and Brody; Paul Stockman and his wife, Jennifer of South Glens Falls; their children: Emilee, Nicholas, and Chloe; his great grandchildren: Emma and Sam Iuliucci; his brother, John Stockman and his wife, Brenda; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Erma Reynolds, Juanita Gentile, Jane Reynolds, Dan and Jeannie Reynolds, Doug and Sarah Reynolds, Darlene and Ken Beecher and Barbara Reynolds; his step-mother-in-law, Mary Reynolds; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A Graveside Service at Pine View Cemetery to celebrate Jerry's life will be celebrated at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Jerry's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Jeff and Sarae Olson
July 3, 2021
My condolences to your family, I worked with Jerry at NCEPC, what a sweet man, always made me smile.
Charlotte Roemer
Work
June 29, 2021
God rest your soul, my good friend, Jerry. My heart aches for you. I'll miss all the times I helped you with your computer, but your friendship was what I cherished, as well as Janet's. You are now reunited with your soul mate. We will all meet someday. I am almost in tears writing this. I really enjoyed visiting you and Janet, and will forever remember our friendship. My prayers are with the rest of the family. Rest in peace, my friend.
Douglas Brown
Friend
June 29, 2021
My condolences to your family.
Kathy DeSantis Thomson
School
June 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all :( Kim
Kimberly Christian
Other
June 29, 2021
