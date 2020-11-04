Geraldine A. Dwyer

June 14, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2020

QUEENSBURY – Geraldine A. Dwyer, 90, of Queensbury, passed away October 31, 2020 at Albany Medical Center in Albany.

Born June 14, 1930 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Richard Lawrence and Eva A. (Jarvis) Benway.

Geraldine attended Glens Falls High School. After school, she worked at the Rotary Shirt Co., as a shirt presser, where she met the love of her life, Thomas B. Dwyer. On June 24, 1951, Geraldine married Thomas at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls.

Besides the Rotary Shirt Co., Geraldine had various jobs throughout her life. She was a shirt presser at Lynn Shirt Co., a manager at Woolworths Luncheon Counter in Glens Falls, and a manager for Zayers Luncheon Counter in Queensbury, finally retiring in 1989.

She loved camping with her family and taking motorcycle rides with her husband throughout the North Country, Thousand Islands and Massachusetts. In her quiet time, Geraldine enjoyed sitting on her deck and watching the birds. Flowers brightened her day, along with paint by number, knitting sweaters for her family, cross stich and reading. Many of her creations were lovingly gifted to her family and friends.

For many years, Geraldine was a member of a women's bowling league in Lake George, where she made countless friends and great memories. Also, she was a member of the West Glens Falls Ladies Auxiliary and participated in many minstrels. Every Christmas, family looked forward to her infamous whiskey cakes, where the main ingredient was apparent. Although Geraldine enjoyed the company of her friends and neighbors, her family was the center of her life.

Besides her parents, Geraldine was predeceased by her brother, Robert Benway.

Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Thomas B. Dwyer of Queensbury; her children: Paul D. Dwyer and his wife, Nancy of FL, Thomas R. Dwyer and his husband, Steven Satlow of FL, WandaLee Rozell and her husband, Peter of Queensbury and Timothy F. Dwyer and his girlfriend, Patty Ingersoll of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Christopher and Jeremy (Tori) Dwyer, Heather (Brice) Mason, Carissa (Scott) Maynard, Travis (Breanne) Dwyer; her great grandchildren: Madison Dwyer, Chase Mason, Haile and Cami Maynard, and Addison Dwyer; her sister, Marsha Moor of FL; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (In Name of Madison Dwyer), 100 College Parkway, Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221

Geraldine's family wishes to express their great gratitude for the care she received while at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Rite of Committal will be private and held at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net