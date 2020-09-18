Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geraldine N. Rabine

GERALDINE N. (DiMANNO) RABINE

GLENS FALLS - Geraldine N. (DiManno) Rabine, 69, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully following a short illness at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. in Queensbury.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.