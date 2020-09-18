GERALDINE N. (DiMANNO) RABINE

GLENS FALLS - Geraldine N. (DiManno) Rabine, 69, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully following a short illness at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 with her family by her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. in Queensbury.