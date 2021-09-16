Ghalan R. Nadeau, Jr.

Aug. 17, 1988 - Sept. 11, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Ghalan R. Nadeau, Jr., 33, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021 following a tragic accident while enjoying one of his many hobbies.

Born August 17, 1988 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of Lisa (Walker) Ackley of Athol and Ghalan R. Nadeau, Sr., of Torrington, CT.

Following his graduation from Queensbury Central School in 2006, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a gunner's mate on the U.S.S. Vella Gulf until his honorable discharge in 2015.

After his Navy service, he furthered his education attending colleges in Montana and Colorado, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Wildlife Biology. He loved to travel the world and even to the extent of backpacking 150 miles in Asia. His hobbies included racing sports cars, hunting, fishing, and hiking. Ghalan was a man of many trades but his passion was logging with his brothers, Joe and Dan at DeMars Logging.

Those who passed before him were his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, Aunt Cindy, his cousin Nola and friend, Ben Round.

Those left to cherish Ghalan's memory are, the love of his life, Jackie Lyn Winchell and her son Asher; his mother Lisa (Walker) Ackley; his father, Ghaland R. Nadeau Sr.; stepmother, Elizabeth Nadeau; his second father, Danny Ackley, Sr.; his second mother, Gail Parker and her husband Phil; his maternal grandmother, Mary Washburn; "brother" and best friend, Joe DeMars and his fiance, Sybile; his siblings: Michelyn, Dustin, Elyza, and Linsey Nadeau, Alison Marchetli, Ginny, Danny (Brenda) Ackley, Jr., Danielle (Art) Prosser, Courtney (Darryl) Prosser; nephews: Korey Bartholomew, Malachi, Trevor, and Austin Prosser, Daniel and Nolan Ackley; nieces: Zoey Johnson, Jasmyn Prosser, Kiana, Dakota, Brooklyn and Brianna Cornell, and Lettie Ackley; great-niece, Ryan Marie Prosser; as well as four aunts; and three uncles. Also, his beloved dog, Molly; and an uncountable amount of cousins and friends.

Friends may call on Ghalan's family from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at Hadley Park in Hadley, immediately following the funeral service.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences, and directions.