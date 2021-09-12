Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilbert J. Potter III
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021

Gilbert J. Potter III

April 16, 1965 - Aug. 30, 2021

ORLEANS, VT - Gilbert J. Potter III died August 30, 2021. Born on April 16, 1965, in Glens Falls, NY, Jay was the son of Dorothea H. Potter and the late Gilbert John Potter II.

Jay graduated from Warrensburg High School and Plattsburgh State, and soon after fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional golfer. After a successful career as a club pro, Jay returned home and became Assistant Pro at the Edison Club, and Head Pro at Battenkill Country Club. He also worked as a GM with FW Webb.

Jay had a huge heart, and he was beyond loyal. There was not a stranger in life that Jay didn't know. He spent his free time contacting the people he loved and acting as their biggest fan. Jay wanted to laugh, and wanted everyone else to find the same humor in life. We always joked about how often he called. Today, we would all give anything for one more call. Anyone who knew and loved Jay is a better person because of it.

Jay saved the largest part of his heart for his daughters, Annie, Marta, and Thea. Jay felt that his girls were by far his greatest achievement, and Jay's love of life and family will carry on in these three remarkable young women.

In addition to Jay's mother and three daughters, he is survived by his siblings: Julie Williams and Jamie (Heather) Potter; nieces and nephews: Kelsey Williams, (Kelsasaurus) Tyler (Hailey) Williams (Tybo), their son Lincoln (Lil John), Alex

(AJ) and Katy ( Kaytito) Potter and extended family including The Morgan's', Dodges', Hewitt's' and Utterbacks', his ex-wife and close friend, Hillary Potter, and so many friends.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dear Mrs. Potter, Julie, Jaime, and family. I am so deeply saddened to hear of Jays passing. I truly loved him, he was so witty and fun to be with, he genuinely cared, just a good loving honest man. My heart is just broken for you, and certainly his 3 girls. He called me once a few years ago, out of the blue, and was so proud and beaming over the phone just telling me all about them... Sounds like they were the center of his world.. I hope it´s helpful and warming to know he had so much love and true happiness in his lifetime. If I may, I saw Mr. Potter passed as well. Again, another sweet man. I´m so sorry. My heart felt sympathy´s to you all. Hugs. Hugs. Sheila McRee
Sheila McRee
November 12, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Jay's passing. He has been a friend for many many years. He would check in with us quite often. We have many wonderful memories especially back in 2000 when Tom got a one day license to perform Jay and Hillary's wedding on the beach in La Jolla, CA. It was such a fun time. We will miss him as will all the many friends he had.
Tom and Chris Ellis
September 17, 2021
Dottie, I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Marlene Young
Other
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Potter family and especially to Dottie. Being a former family member, I know what sadness is. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Sheila
Sheila Potter Cohen
Family
September 13, 2021
Dottie, Julie and Jamie - I am profoundly sorry to hear about Jay. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bev Ross
September 12, 2021
Dottie, Julie, Jamie: My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results