Gilbert J. Potter III

April 16, 1965 - Aug. 30, 2021

ORLEANS, VT - Gilbert J. Potter III died August 30, 2021. Born on April 16, 1965, in Glens Falls, NY, Jay was the son of Dorothea H. Potter and the late Gilbert John Potter II.

Jay graduated from Warrensburg High School and Plattsburgh State, and soon after fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional golfer. After a successful career as a club pro, Jay returned home and became Assistant Pro at the Edison Club, and Head Pro at Battenkill Country Club. He also worked as a GM with FW Webb.

Jay had a huge heart, and he was beyond loyal. There was not a stranger in life that Jay didn't know. He spent his free time contacting the people he loved and acting as their biggest fan. Jay wanted to laugh, and wanted everyone else to find the same humor in life. We always joked about how often he called. Today, we would all give anything for one more call. Anyone who knew and loved Jay is a better person because of it.

Jay saved the largest part of his heart for his daughters, Annie, Marta, and Thea. Jay felt that his girls were by far his greatest achievement, and Jay's love of life and family will carry on in these three remarkable young women.

In addition to Jay's mother and three daughters, he is survived by his siblings: Julie Williams and Jamie (Heather) Potter; nieces and nephews: Kelsey Williams, (Kelsasaurus) Tyler (Hailey) Williams (Tybo), their son Lincoln (Lil John), Alex

(AJ) and Katy ( Kaytito) Potter and extended family including The Morgan's', Dodges', Hewitt's' and Utterbacks', his ex-wife and close friend, Hillary Potter, and so many friends.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.