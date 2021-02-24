Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilbert F. Pratt
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave. Ext.
Schuylerville, NY

Gilbert F. Pratt

Nov. 29, 1930 - Feb. 21, 2021

EASTON - Gilbert F. Pratt, 90, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 29, 1930 in Cambridge, to the late Albert James and Sarah (Brownell) Pratt.

Gilbert was a hard worker his entire life doing a variety of jobs. He was a farmer at heart, Real Estate Salesman, owner of Hudson River Trailer Sales, Lighting Rod Salesman, Service Tech at O.A. Borden's, bus driver and maintenance man for Greenwich Central School and Leonard Bus Co. in Stillwater. Most recently he enjoyed restoring antique furniture that he would purchase at various auctions and helping at Beecroft's Gun Shop.

He was a member of the Farm Bureau, Dairyman's League, Easton Town Justice, Easton Rural Cemetery Association, and was one of the founding members of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.

He married the love of his life, Theresa Agnes Bruns on March 2, 1952 and together they had four children. Gilbert was a hardworking practical man who later grew to enjoy his grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Susan Jean Pratt.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Theresa Agnes (Bruns) Pratt; children: Joan Marie (Edward) Lamb, Frank Robert Pratt, and Catherine Mary Pratt; grandchildren: Shelley (Travis) Dubois, Stacey (Jason) Nooney, and Joshua McDonough; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle, Ashley, Brendan, and Nicholas Rodd, Joshua, and Miah Nooney, and Connor McDonough; and his sister Marion (Arnold) Brennan.

Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Easton Rural Cemetery and will be announced later.

Donation's in his memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, Easton Fire Department, or the Easton Rural Cemetery.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.