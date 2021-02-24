Gilbert F. Pratt

Nov. 29, 1930 - Feb. 21, 2021

EASTON - Gilbert F. Pratt, 90, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 29, 1930 in Cambridge, to the late Albert James and Sarah (Brownell) Pratt.

Gilbert was a hard worker his entire life doing a variety of jobs. He was a farmer at heart, Real Estate Salesman, owner of Hudson River Trailer Sales, Lighting Rod Salesman, Service Tech at O.A. Borden's, bus driver and maintenance man for Greenwich Central School and Leonard Bus Co. in Stillwater. Most recently he enjoyed restoring antique furniture that he would purchase at various auctions and helping at Beecroft's Gun Shop.

He was a member of the Farm Bureau, Dairyman's League, Easton Town Justice, Easton Rural Cemetery Association, and was one of the founding members of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.

He married the love of his life, Theresa Agnes Bruns on March 2, 1952 and together they had four children. Gilbert was a hardworking practical man who later grew to enjoy his grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Susan Jean Pratt.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Theresa Agnes (Bruns) Pratt; children: Joan Marie (Edward) Lamb, Frank Robert Pratt, and Catherine Mary Pratt; grandchildren: Shelley (Travis) Dubois, Stacey (Jason) Nooney, and Joshua McDonough; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle, Ashley, Brendan, and Nicholas Rodd, Joshua, and Miah Nooney, and Connor McDonough; and his sister Marion (Arnold) Brennan.

Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Easton Rural Cemetery and will be announced later.

Donation's in his memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, Easton Fire Department, or the Easton Rural Cemetery.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com