Gilbert E. Wright

Mar. 28, 1928 - Feb. 21, 2021

NORTH HOOSICK, NY - Gilbert E. Wright, 92, passed away on Sunday February 21, 2021 at the Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls, NY. He formerly resided on Frazier Lane in North Hoosick and was the husband of the late Gwendolyn J. Wright who died in 2003, they were married for fifty-three years.

Gilbert was born on March 28, 1928, in Easton, NY, son of the late Fred and Elizabeth (MacAuley) Wright. He received his B.S. Degree in Vocational and Industrial Education from SUNY Oswego. Gilbert taught at the Hoosick Falls Central School for thirty-five years until retiring in 1990.

He was active in the community, serving as Town Historian from 1995-1999. He was also a member of the Hoosick Falls Health Center Board of Directors as well as a member of the: Salvation Army - Hoosick Falls Unit, Louis Miller Museum, former Hoosick Falls Elks, the Rensselaer County Agricultural & Horticultural Society and the Hoosick Falls Kiwanis.

Survivors include his sons: Stephen C. (Michelle) Wright of Greenwich, NY, Daniel G. (Mary Ellen) Wright of North Hoosick, NY, Timothy G. (Patricia) Wright of Buskirk, NY and Mark J. (Sharon) Wright of North Hoosick, NY; eleven grand children; and 18 great grandchildren. Gilbert was predeceased by his sisters: Alice Dockrell, Gladys Moon and brother Gordon Wright as well as grandson Christopher Wright.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Danforth Adult Care Center, North Hoosick Fire Department or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Danforth Adult Care Center for the special care they gave Gilbert while he was a resident there.