Gladys "Dee" Reed
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mechanicville High School
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Gladys "Dee" (Perkins) Reed

Feb. 13, 1940 - June 4, 2021

MOREAU - Gladys "Dee" (Perkins) Reed, 81, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center following a short illness.

Born February 13, 1940 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys (Lasher) Perkins.

Dee graduated from Mechanicville High School, Class of 1957.

On April 11, 1959, she married the love of her life, Gordon Miller Reed, in Mechanicville with Father Fields officiating. Together they raised their family until his passing on December 7, 2016.

Dee loved camping, doing puzzles, and reading. She could often be found eating her daily peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She was an avid knitter, cross-stitcher, and crocheter and made many pairs of homemade mittens for the Moreau Community Center every winter. Most of all, Dee loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dee is predeceased by her brothers: David and Lloyd Perkins, her sisters: Vivian Sangil and Elizabeth Perkins, and her grandson Kyle Laing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; David Reed (Diane), Robert Reed (Lucy), and Sue Laing (Andy), her grandchildren: Scotti Bruno (Alex), Justin Reed, Ashley Reed (Craig), Jared Reed, Ryan Reed, Derek Laing, and Nicole Laing (Mason); her great-grandchildren: Alessandro Bruno, Nathaniel Bruno, and Aryanna Brown; her brothers: Vernon Perkins (Anne), and Leslie Perkins (Donna), her sister-in-law, Mary Perkins, and her husband's sisters who were like sisters to her, Nancy Rivers, Janice Bovat, and Evelyn Marshall, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 12-2p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2p.m. at the funeral home with Sister Donna Irvine, SSND officiating. Unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask.

Interment will follow services at the Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Dee's name can be made to the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Gladys´s passing she was a great lady and neighbor. We are going to miss her so much. Loved our chats in the back yard. Our prayers are with her family
Debbie and Lou bronson
Friend
June 8, 2021
