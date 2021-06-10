Glen M. Durham

Dec. 25, 1971 - June 7, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Glen M. Durham, 49, of Fort Edward, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 25, 1971 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Calvin and Sheila Durham.

Glen enjoyed his time working by his fathers' side at their business, "Painting with Pride". He loved being around his family and friends and just having a good time. Glen will be remembered always as a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen.

Survivors include his parents, Calvin and Sheila Durham of Fort Edward; his two sons: Matthew and Jonathan Durham; his brothers: Calvin Durham and his wife, Barb and Dean Durham and his wife, Tammy, Bill Durham and his wife, Tristina and Danny Durham; his two sisters: Sheila Eggleston and her husband Richard, II, Nina Durham "Me-Too" and Chris Ringer. Glen also enjoyed the company of all his nieces and nephews: Cal III, Shyann, Savannah, Dean-o, Dakota "Big D", Riley "the Rocket", Reese, Peyton, Sadie, Chloe, Piper, Quinn, Jax; his great niece, Elena; and his great nephews: Cameron, Nikolas and Christopher.

Glen you will be missed but never forgotten. It's not goodbye, it's see you later. Love you.

Friends may call Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The graveside service will be private, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Everyone is welcome to a gathering at Saluto's Pub, 186 Main St., in Hudson Falls, following the calling hours.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.