Glenn H. Winters
1949 - 2020
Glenn H. Winters

Sept. 25, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Glenn H. Winters, 71, of Gates Avenue, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Sept. 25, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John Winters and Florence (Gregory) Beebee.

Left with 49 years of good memories and a broken heart include his wife Nancy, their son Scott. A Special Thank you to his brother, Richard and his son Garrett for shoveling and snow blowing and being there and helping.

At Glenn's request there will be no calling hours or formal services. Donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of your choice or the wildlife foundation.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Glenn's full obituary, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Connie Kirk
January 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Glenn´s passing. It is like a light went out in the Town of Dresden. Prayers for your loss.
Sue Foster Ives
December 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Glenn always made everyone laugh and smile at work.
Alice Jones
December 22, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry for your loss. Glenn was a good man and good friend.
William Gordon
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your prayers go out to you and your family .
Sherry And Craig Chapman
December 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear this I know I can not bring Glenn back, which is the only thing we want , But if you need anything , I can do , Please let me know My prays are for you and Scott
Charlie Morehouse
December 21, 2020
I'm sorry Nancy and Scott for you lost
Gary Prevost
December 21, 2020
We're so sorry for your lost and our prayers are with you.
Harry & Marie Winters
December 21, 2020
