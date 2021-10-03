Menu
Gordon D. "Pete" Bartholomew
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Gordon D. "Pete" Bartholomew

Aug. 10, 1963 - Sept. 28, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Gordon D. "Pete" Bartholomew, 58, of Warrensburg passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2021.

Pete was born August 10, 1963 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (Grinnell) Lewis Bartholomew and Hugh Bartholomew and a brother Tim.

Pete is survived by his wife, Catherine Sellingham; and canine daughter Keke; sons: Peter, Joshua, and Jessie; brothers: William, Hugh, Robert, Mike, and Danny Bartholomew; also, Terry, Tom and Richard Lewis; sisters: Gail Brown, Wendy Coonradt and Susan Ross; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.

Pete was always grateful for his longtime friendship with Todd Bapp, thanks bro!

Also, best friends Billy Neville and Joan Gordon (love you guys) and, nephew Dillon (Little Pete) Bartholomew. Keep the memories alive, bud!

At Pete's request there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Todd and I are so very sorry Cathy. Todd treasured his friendship with Pete and he will forever be in his heart RIP Brother.
Tina Bapp
Friend
October 4, 2021
Steve
Friend
October 3, 2021
Steve
Friend
October 3, 2021
Thanks for all the good times ,hunting ,fishing trips ,and snowmobiling, and ordering me around and pointing on the job telling me to work or drag my a'""",lol ,and all the good talks we had ,.
Steve
Friend
October 3, 2021
