Gordon E. Ellsworth

June 2, 1927 - Mar. 1, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Gordon E. Ellsworth, 93, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021 following a brief illness. Born on June 2, 1927 in Lake George, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gladys (Walkup) Ellsworth.

He was employed as a mechanic at various dealerships in the area and retired as head mechanic at CWI bus garage in Queensbury.

Gordon was a professional rodeo contestant, getting his start in the 1950's. At the age of 78, he won the team roping heeler trophy buckle at Ridin-Hy Ranch in Warrensburg. He was known to be able to fix anything. Gordon was an accomplished stone mason, having built several notable fireplaces and stone walls in the area. He also was an avid hunter.

He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Greg VanDerzee.

Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Ellsworth; their children: Marie Ellsworth of Queensbury, Wayde Ellsworth (fiance Michelle Scott) of Kingsbury and Roberta VanDerzee of Lake Luzerne; five grandchildren: Jessica (Michael) Eggleston, Olin Ellsworth, Lee (Lindsey) Ellsworth, Jamie (Alex Brooks) Ellsworth, Sierra Ellsworth; great grandchildren: Laramie Ellsworth, Oakley and Aubrey Eggleston.

In keeping with Gordon's wishes there are no calling hours scheduled.

Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services are private.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in Gordon's memory to Skydog Mustang and Burro Sanctuary, 23823 Malibu Road, Suite 50, Box 498, Malibu, CA 90265 https://www.skydogranch.org or to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com