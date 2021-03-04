Menu
Gordon E. Ellsworth
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Gordon E. Ellsworth

June 2, 1927 - Mar. 1, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Gordon E. Ellsworth, 93, passed away Monday evening, March 1, 2021 following a brief illness. Born on June 2, 1927 in Lake George, he was the son of the late Edwin and Gladys (Walkup) Ellsworth.

He was employed as a mechanic at various dealerships in the area and retired as head mechanic at CWI bus garage in Queensbury.

Gordon was a professional rodeo contestant, getting his start in the 1950's. At the age of 78, he won the team roping heeler trophy buckle at Ridin-Hy Ranch in Warrensburg. He was known to be able to fix anything. Gordon was an accomplished stone mason, having built several notable fireplaces and stone walls in the area. He also was an avid hunter.

He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Greg VanDerzee.

Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Ellsworth; their children: Marie Ellsworth of Queensbury, Wayde Ellsworth (fiance Michelle Scott) of Kingsbury and Roberta VanDerzee of Lake Luzerne; five grandchildren: Jessica (Michael) Eggleston, Olin Ellsworth, Lee (Lindsey) Ellsworth, Jamie (Alex Brooks) Ellsworth, Sierra Ellsworth; great grandchildren: Laramie Ellsworth, Oakley and Aubrey Eggleston.

In keeping with Gordon's wishes there are no calling hours scheduled.

Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services are private.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in Gordon's memory to Skydog Mustang and Burro Sanctuary, 23823 Malibu Road, Suite 50, Box 498, Malibu, CA 90265 https://www.skydogranch.org or to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 4, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Quite a legacy and good man. I pray that good memories will fill the space in your hearts,
Barb LaFond
March 15, 2021
Roberta, What a great picture of your father and the horse. Larry always enjoyed visiting with him. He was always so friendly and seemed humble. I know how you all will miss him. Take care! The Wymans
[email protected]
March 10, 2021
Such a pleasure to get to know your dad. Enjoyed many conversations and looking at his belt buckles he was so proud of. Such a kind man he will surly be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Brendon Ruggi
March 7, 2021
I used to work at the CWI Bus Garage... never worked with Gordy but it was always a pleasure to see him come in, listen to his stories and visit with us.
Kyle
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Just thought of your parents the other day and what good friends our families were for so many years. So ironic and coincidental for he and Dave to go so close together. I think there must be a big Rodeo going on in Heaven and a lot of horse stories. Marie, please stop in or give me a call soon to catch up. Love, Judy
Judy Sullivan
March 4, 2021
