Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grace J. Dittmar
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Grace J. Dittmar

Aug. 6, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2021

DAY – Grace J. Dittmar, 85, of North Shore Road, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center, with her loving family by her side.

Born on August 6, 1936 in Hempstead, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Treanor) Mesch.

Grace graduated from Hempstead High School in 1954.

She married John A. Dittmar on Sept. 30, 1956 in Uniondale and the couple resided in Hempstead and West Islip for several years before moving to their current home in the Town of Day, where they have lived for many years.

Grace ran the office for her husband's business, Dittmar Fuels, in Hadley for 14 years.

She was a member of the local Red Hat Ladies for several years. She also enjoyed gardening and working on her property.

Grace enjoyed traveling with her husband to many locations throughout the United States including Hawaii, out west, California, and Florida.

She also enjoyed making home wreaths for different seasons and holidays and enjoyed vintage automobiles.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 65 years include two children: Theresa Samson (Jim) of Hadley and John Dittmar, Jr. (Diane) of South Pasadena, FL; one sister, Mary Thomas of Gansevoort; and one granddaughter, Alexandra Samson of Hadley.

A Private Graveside service will be held in Long Island at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Densmore Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Grace was a wonderful woman inside & out. She had a great sense of humor , we had a lot of fun with her at Betty & Johns' when she would bust on her husband. He would just laugh along with the rest of us. GOD BLESS & LOVE to all of you. Barbara he
Barbara Allen
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dear John, My prayers are with you as you grieve Grace's death, even as you may be assured that she is now with God, as full of love and grace as you have known her. May your family and friends, as well as your faith, lift you up at this difficult time.
Lois Ann Wolff
Other
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results