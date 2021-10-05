Grace J. Dittmar

Aug. 6, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2021

DAY – Grace J. Dittmar, 85, of North Shore Road, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center, with her loving family by her side.

Born on August 6, 1936 in Hempstead, NY she was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Treanor) Mesch.

Grace graduated from Hempstead High School in 1954.

She married John A. Dittmar on Sept. 30, 1956 in Uniondale and the couple resided in Hempstead and West Islip for several years before moving to their current home in the Town of Day, where they have lived for many years.

Grace ran the office for her husband's business, Dittmar Fuels, in Hadley for 14 years.

She was a member of the local Red Hat Ladies for several years. She also enjoyed gardening and working on her property.

Grace enjoyed traveling with her husband to many locations throughout the United States including Hawaii, out west, California, and Florida.

She also enjoyed making home wreaths for different seasons and holidays and enjoyed vintage automobiles.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 65 years include two children: Theresa Samson (Jim) of Hadley and John Dittmar, Jr. (Diane) of South Pasadena, FL; one sister, Mary Thomas of Gansevoort; and one granddaughter, Alexandra Samson of Hadley.

A Private Graveside service will be held in Long Island at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.