Gracelyn Mary Pippo
Gracelyn Mary Pippo

June 29, 1924 - Sept. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS - It is with great sadness the Pippo family announces the passing of their dear Mother, Nana, and Aunt, Gracelyn Mary Pippo, 97, on September 4th, 2021. At the time of her death she resided at The Pines of Glens Falls, NY.

Born to Velma and Albert St Clair on June 29, 1924, she resided in Whitehall, NY her entire life. Gracelyn attended Whitehall Central School graduating in 1942. Upon graduating she attended Rutland Hospital School of Nursing earning her RN degree in 1945. She continued her education for nursing at the University of Vermont until 1946.

On April 12, 1947, Gracelyn married Vincent J. Pippo. Vince and Grace had three boys over the first five years. Grace was a devoted loving wife and mother. When the boys were all in school, Gracelyn began her career as an RN at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was a caring dedicated and skilled RN who was loved and respected by co-workers and doctors alike. When she retired in 1986 after 30 years of service, she was Head Nurse on 4th Central.

Gracelyn enjoyed traveling with Vince to Maine and Florida. She loved shopping for gifts for family and friends. Her thoughtfulness and generosity were apparent especially at Christmas, a joyous time for her. Summer gatherings at the "Patio" and pool were always a fun filled time for family and friends. She was an accomplished swimmer and took great pride and much pleasure in being a most generous host. "Special" defines Gracelyn as she made everyone feel special.

Gracelyn was predeceased by Vincent on September 23, 1999. In addition her parents, a sister and brother in law, Doris and Ned Jefferys; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Doreen St Clair; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Arthur Pippo; sister-in-law, Mary (Harold) Barber and Lynda (John) Freeman; her daughter-in-law, Estelle Pippo. Also, her predeceased rescue dog, Baby, who brought her much comfort and companionship in her later years.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Mary Ann) St Clair; her sons: Arthur (Kim Ebbert), Vincent (Leona), James and J.P. Wang (Wendy); her grandchildren: Stephanie (Ted) Vasilakos, Vincent J. Pippo, Katy Ebbert (Brendan McManus), Dean Ebbert and Matthew and Christopher Wang; and great-grandchildren: Estelle and Peter Vasilakos and Dylan McManus; special nieces: Jilda Freeman (Dan), Lynda (John) Finelli and Jeannie (Mike) O'Brien. Special friends Donald Pratt, Annie Pratt and Mary Doty. In addition, many nieces and nephews too numerous to list.

Gracelyn was a long-standing member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Angles and Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday September 9, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Powhida officiating.

A special thank you to the caring staff at the Pines of Glens Falls and her in-home care givers who helped keep her home for a few extra years.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Gracelyn's name to Our Lady of Hope, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY 12887. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all. Gracelyn was a wonderful nurse, she taught me a lot when I was fresh out of school.
Karen Emmons
Work
September 9, 2021
Pippo Family- We are very sorry for your loss. Gracelyn was a wonderful, kind woman. May God give all of you strength & peace at this difficult time. With Sympathy, Jim & Virginia Rovelli
Virginia & James Rovelli
September 9, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to all the family of such a wonderful woman. Mrs. Pippo was a dedicated RN working on 4 South at GF Hospital. I worked in Dietary now called nutrition. We worked as a team between departments always caring and putting the patients needs first. Before each meal normally the two departments took a Kardex with all the patients name and reviewed each persons diet and needs like soft texture or ground meat or more. Mrs. Pippo and myself didn't use a Kardex we knew the name & diet of EVERY patient on the entire floor in our heads. She always welcomed new employees and took them under her guiding wing and helped to mold them into a better person and caring employee. She wore her nursing cap and uniform with pride. You knew who was a nurse and who worked in other departments based on their uniform/clothes. She went out her way to really listen not just hear the patient. What a caring person and assest to GF Hospital. Rest in peace Grace. An old friend from GFH. Rita Bolster
Rita Bolster
Work
September 8, 2021
A good family has lost the presence of a graceful woman but not their memories of her place and purposes among them. May they find comfort in those memories and one another.
Russ Williams
Other
September 8, 2021
You will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Ann
September 6, 2021
