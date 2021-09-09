Heartfelt sympathy to all the family of such a wonderful woman. Mrs. Pippo was a dedicated RN working on 4 South at GF Hospital. I worked in Dietary now called nutrition. We worked as a team between departments always caring and putting the patients needs first. Before each meal normally the two departments took a Kardex with all the patients name and reviewed each persons diet and needs like soft texture or ground meat or more. Mrs. Pippo and myself didn't use a Kardex we knew the name & diet of EVERY patient on the entire floor in our heads. She always welcomed new employees and took them under her guiding wing and helped to mold them into a better person and caring employee. She wore her nursing cap and uniform with pride. You knew who was a nurse and who worked in other departments based on their uniform/clothes. She went out her way to really listen not just hear the patient. What a caring person and assest to GF Hospital. Rest in peace Grace. An old friend from GFH. Rita Bolster

