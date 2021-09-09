Menu
Gracelyn M. Pippo
Gracelyn M. Pippo

WHITEHALL - Funeral services for Gracelyn M. Pippo will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery both in Whitehall.


My condolences to all. Gracelyn was a wonderful nurse, she taught me a lot when I was fresh out of school.
Karen Emmons
Work
September 9, 2021
Pippo Family- We are very sorry for your loss. Gracelyn was a wonderful, kind woman. May God give all of you strength & peace at this difficult time. With Sympathy, Jim & Virginia Rovelli
Virginia & James Rovelli
September 9, 2021
She always welcomed new employees and took them under her guiding wing and helped to mold them into a better person and caring employee. She wore her nursing cap and uniform with pride. You knew who was a nurse and who worked in other departments based on their uniform/clothes. She went out her way to really listen not just hear the patient. What a caring person and assest to GF Hospital. Rest in peace Grace. An old friend from GFH... Part 2
Rita Bolster
September 8, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to all the family of such a wonderful woman. Mrs. Pippo was a dedicated RN working on 4 South at GF Hospital. I worked in Dietary now called nutrition. We worked as a team between departments always caring and putting the patients needs first. Before each meal normally the two departments took a Kardex with all the patients name and reviewed each persons diet and needs like soft texture or ground meat or more. Mrs. Pippo and myself didn't use a Kardex we knew the name & diet of EVERY patient on the entire floor in our heads. She always welcomed new employees and took them under her guiding wing and helped to mold them into a better person and caring employee. She wore her nursing cap and uniform with pride. You knew who was a nurse and who worked in other departments based on their uniform/clothes. She went out her way to really listen not just hear the patient. What a caring person and assest to GF Hospital. Rest in peace Grace. An old friend from GFH. Rita Bolster
Rita Bolster
Work
September 8, 2021
A good family has lost the presence of a graceful woman but not their memories of her place and purposes among them. May they find comfort in those memories and one another.
Russ Williams
Other
September 8, 2021
You will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Ann
September 6, 2021
