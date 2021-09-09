WHITEHALL - Funeral services for Gracelyn M. Pippo will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery both in Whitehall.
My condolences to all. Gracelyn was a wonderful nurse, she taught me a lot when I was fresh out of school.
Karen Emmons
Work
September 9, 2021
Pippo Family- We are very sorry for your loss. Gracelyn was a wonderful, kind woman. May God give all of you strength & peace at this difficult time.
With Sympathy,
Jim & Virginia Rovelli
Virginia & James Rovelli
September 9, 2021
Rita Bolster
September 8, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to all the family of such a wonderful woman.
Rita Bolster
Work
September 8, 2021
A good family has lost the presence of a graceful woman but not their memories of her place and purposes among them. May they find comfort in those memories and one another.