Gregory LaVine
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Gregory LaVine

Mar. 5, 1946 - Mar. 12, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Gregory LaVine, 75, of Beekman Pl., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Born on March 5, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Raymond and Mary (Halaby) LaVine.

Greg, as he was known to friends and family, was a graduate of the New York School of Printing, Class of 1964. He began working at the age of 13 in New York City's printing industry and made it a successful career until retiring in 2010.

He and his wife Darlene moved to our community from Matawan, NJ in 2011, and was a member of the Queensbury Senior Center, where he enjoyed playing pool with friends. Gregory was known to all as a jokester and avid music lover, fancying himself a singer in the stylings of fellow Brooklynite Neil Diamond. True to his work ethic and curiosity to learn, he taught himself to become a superb cook and the ultimate "handyman".

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene LaVine of Queensbury; son Christopher LaVine, daughter, Veronica Jacobs, son-in-law, Ross; grandchildren: Joshua, Sarah, and Mannie; great-granddaughters: Lyla and Everleigh; sister, Judy; nieces: Donna and Michelle; and several great nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation will be held at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804. The family wishes to express gratitude to the Glens Falls Hospital doctors and staff for the compassion and care they provided while Gregory was in their care.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg was an extraordinarily kind, sincere, and hilariously funny man. He married the
love of his life and cherished his children and grandchildren who brought him great joy.
I will truly miss him. He is a cherished friend who I couldn't wait to see again. I had so much
to tell him and ask about.
I will try and replace the tears and ache with the beautiful smile on his face and the joy of sharing a laugh with him.
I was honored to know him and my husband and I felt privileged to witness the extraordinary love
he shared with his beautiful wife Darlene.
Our sincere condolences to his family and anyone who knew and loved him or whose life he had touched.
Theresa and Bob Cardinell
March 16, 2021
Very sad to hear of his passing and he was a great guy to be around and we will dearly miss him our condolences to his family love Jack Royallminns and Sylvia Fitzgerald
Jack Royallminns
Friend
March 16, 2021
