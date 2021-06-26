Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guy P. Bourn
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Guy P. Bourn

Jan. 15, 1956 - June 22, 2021

GRANVILLE - Guy P. Bourn, 65, of Granville, NY passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on June 22, 2021, after fighting a long battle of health issues.

Guy was born January 15, 1956, the son Herbert and Irene (Powling) Bourn of Granville.

Guy was born and lived his entire life in Granville, where he met his loving wife Shirley (White) Bourn of nearly 40 years

Guy is survived by his wife; and his two children: Scott (Amanda) of Granville and Jamie of FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are siblings: Herbert Bourn, Jr. (Sandy) of Granville, Calvin Bourn of Granville, Marie Belzer (Tom) of SC, Leone Barlow (Wesley) of Granville, William Bourn (Sue) of PA and Geraldine Bourn of Granville. Also surviving is his lifelong best friend, Robert VanGuilder of Granville.

Along with his parents Guy was predeceased by siblings: George Bourn, Rossetta Dekalb, and sisters/brothers-in-law: Karen Bourn, Lee Dekalb, Marge Bourn, and Dorothy Bourn.

Guy worked for Sheldon Slate for 32 years until he retired in 2005. Before and after his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent many hours in his garage with his best friend Robert fixing cars and fiddling with other miscellaneous projects. He has always had a love of collecting diecast cars along with anything Mopar. He loved to go to car shows throughout the surrounding area.

Guy would always do anything he could to help anyone, even if it meant a road trip in the middle of the night. He was always the life of the party with his "humor". You could always count on him to speak his mind on any subject.

A funeral service will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 4 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. A gathering for family and friends to continue the celebration of Guy's life will be held following funeral at the Granville Methodist Church on Church Street.

Masks and social distancing are required for those who have not had a Covid vaccination.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St., Granville, NY
Jun
28
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St., Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert M King Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss.He was loved and will always be remembered.A loving soul and will be an angel for sure.love you Shirley.
Alexandria Webster
Friend
June 28, 2021
My condolences to you and your family at this time. I will always remember our childhood play dates with my neighbor and his siblings.
Bonnie Galloway Peterson
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time!! God Bless!!
Anne M Aubin
June 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers at Raceville Methodist Church have been with you. We are very sorry for your loss. Rose has kept us informed and we miss Dottie. God bless you and we will continue to keep the family in our prayers.
May Thomas
Friend
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results