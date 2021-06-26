Guy P. Bourn

Jan. 15, 1956 - June 22, 2021

GRANVILLE - Guy P. Bourn, 65, of Granville, NY passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on June 22, 2021, after fighting a long battle of health issues.

Guy was born January 15, 1956, the son Herbert and Irene (Powling) Bourn of Granville.

Guy was born and lived his entire life in Granville, where he met his loving wife Shirley (White) Bourn of nearly 40 years

Guy is survived by his wife; and his two children: Scott (Amanda) of Granville and Jamie of FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are siblings: Herbert Bourn, Jr. (Sandy) of Granville, Calvin Bourn of Granville, Marie Belzer (Tom) of SC, Leone Barlow (Wesley) of Granville, William Bourn (Sue) of PA and Geraldine Bourn of Granville. Also surviving is his lifelong best friend, Robert VanGuilder of Granville.

Along with his parents Guy was predeceased by siblings: George Bourn, Rossetta Dekalb, and sisters/brothers-in-law: Karen Bourn, Lee Dekalb, Marge Bourn, and Dorothy Bourn.

Guy worked for Sheldon Slate for 32 years until he retired in 2005. Before and after his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent many hours in his garage with his best friend Robert fixing cars and fiddling with other miscellaneous projects. He has always had a love of collecting diecast cars along with anything Mopar. He loved to go to car shows throughout the surrounding area.

Guy would always do anything he could to help anyone, even if it meant a road trip in the middle of the night. He was always the life of the party with his "humor". You could always count on him to speak his mind on any subject.

A funeral service will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 4 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. A gathering for family and friends to continue the celebration of Guy's life will be held following funeral at the Granville Methodist Church on Church Street.

Masks and social distancing are required for those who have not had a Covid vaccination.