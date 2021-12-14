Guy R. Drouin

May 4, 1935 - Dec. 7, 2021

SARATOGA - Guy R. Drouin passed away on December 7, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness. Guy enjoyed his younger years working on his parents' farm with his several brothers and sisters. In 1953, He met the love of his life, Lucette. The couple married in 1958 and started their journey of life together. They ended up moving to the United States to raise their three sons and live the American dream.

He spent a lot of time hunting, building, four wheeling, making maple syrup and logging at the camp. He also loved being on the river at his house, boating, water skiing and feeding the Canadian Geese that came to visit every spring and summer. He was a true outdoorsman and loved being in nature.

Guy was a man of few words; but when he spoke, everyone paid attention. He was stern and wanted things done the right way. He always believed in taking care of the things he owned. He put his sons to work at a young age, teaching them how to split and stack firewood, taking care of the lawn and maintenance around the house. He was always so proud of his boys, even if he didn't say it often.

Guy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucette. They shared a love story that most people only read about in books. Guy had a tough exterior but was soft and kind when it came to her. They were best friends and we're always together. They endured a lot in their lives together but always came out stronger than ever. They created beautiful memories that will remain in the hearts of those that loved them. They were complete opposites but complemented each other perfectly. Guy was lucky to spend 68 years loving her.