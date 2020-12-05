Harold A. Bell

Sept. 23, 1950 - Dec. 1, 2020

GREENWICH - Harold A. Bell, 70, a resident of Greenwich passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cambridge on Sept. 23, 1950 to the late Merritt and Elizabeth (Dawley) Bell.

Harold was first and foremost a hero who served his country valiantly in the United States Army, as a Specialist 9th Class during the Vietnam War. He was a shooter and pilot of UH-1 Huey Gunships providing air support for troops on the ground. Harold was General Creighton Abrams right hand man during the Vietnam War.

When Harold returned home to keep his PTSD at bay and make life after the war easier, he "stayed in the air". He became a humanitarian and with his friends at Fandulock Air helped aid and save others that were in harm. In their fleet was a B24 Liberator "sub killer" that he rebuilt himself as well as a C-47 and C-53. Harold and his team flew hundreds of missions working for agencies such as the CIA and FBI as well as transporting snipers into hostile zones.

He even helped fight wildfires in California describing it as "seeding the clouds with silver iodide". Harold was a good man some would say the leader of the pack. He will be remembered by his smile, his service and his humbleness to others and his country.

Later in his life he enjoyed reconnecting with his long-time companion Lynda D. Scott they were perfect for each other.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Leneta A. (Perkins) Bell and brother Merritt Bell, Jr.

He is survived by his companion Lynda D. Scott of VT; daughters: Kelley Lynn Bell and Kristin Bell-Wold; grandchildren: Brian Bell and Bradley Lashway; great-grandchildren: Adam and Jane Bell; brother Darwin Bell; sister-in-law Jean Mae Bell; nephews: Mark and Merritt Bell; niece Julie Vidalier; many special friends.

Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

A funeral service limited to 30 people will immediately follow his calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required inside the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.