Harold Blondin
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Harold Blondin

QUEENSBURY - Harold Blondin, 88, passed away at his home peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

He is predeceased by his wife, Ruth who passed on November 12, 2019.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer; brother, Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services with full military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and the CR Wood Cancer Center.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
