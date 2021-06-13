Menu
Harold D. Hisnay
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Harold D. Hisnay

May 30, 1937 - April 4, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Harold D. Hisnay of Lake Luzerne formerly of Bridgewater, NJ passed away April 4, 2021.

He was born in New York City, NY in the Bronx on May 30, 1937 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Harold was the owner of Astro Crane Service. After retiring, he moved to Lake Luzerne in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Hisnay; their children: Cindy Eucker, Barbara Rice, Harry Erholm, Scott Hill; grandchildren: Robert, Chris and David Eucker; Suzanne and Jacyln Rice; Tonni, Miranda and Bradley Hill and great-grandchild, Serena Eucker.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harold and my mom, were cousins -- his father was brother to my grandmother, Gabrielle Hisnay Barrett. My mom, Patricia Barrett Perkins, remembered growing up around him in New York, and after we found each other through family history research a few years ago, Harold and I talked a little and filled each other in on some details about our family. I really enjoyed talking to him and looked forward to meeting him in person on a trip my mom and I had planned for the summer of 2020. By the time it was a little safer to travel carefully around the country, both Harold and my mom had passed away. I'm so sorry to have missed the chance to get together in person, but I'm grateful we got to talk and get to know each other a little. I know his memory is a blessing to all who knew him. Owen
Owen Perkins
Family
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 15, 2021
Unfortunate loss of a great neighbor and friend, generous in so many ways and always ready to tell a story or offer advice. He will be missed by us and remembered often.
Gary and Judy Askins
Friend
June 13, 2021
