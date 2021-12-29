Menu
Harold Clayton "Bud" Kenyon
Guilderland High SchoolHoosick Falls Central High School
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Greenwich
80 Main St.
Greenwich, NY

Harold Clayton "Bud" Kenyon

1928–2021

GREENWICH - Legendary high school football coach, Bud Kenyon, 93, passed away peacefully with his family present on Christmas morning, 2021, at his home in Greenwich, NY. Bud was born in Burlington, VT in March 1928 to the late Harold C. and Ellen (Varney) Kenyon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Kenyon, as well as his siblings, John, Maggie Griffith, and Gardiner. He is survived by his youngest sister, Mary Bergling (Richard).

Known to family and friends as "Coach", Bud was an inspiration and mentor to countless students and coaches.

He leaves behind his five children: Deb (Gary) Lauver of Cambridge, NY; Mike (Lori) Kenyon of Tacoma, WA; Kevin (Terese) Kenyon of Duanesburg, NY; Keith (Judy) Kenyon of Hyannis, MA; and Chris (Mitzi) Kenyon of Elkridge, MD. He is also proudly survived by 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bud was educated at Bristol High School (VT), where he was a two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball. He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and served a tour in Northern China in the late 1940s, where he discovered the game of football. He also served a second tour, stateside, and separated from active duty as a Sergeant.

Although Bud failed to impress Betty on a blind date, they eventually married in 1952. He graduated from Springfield College in 1956, after enjoying five years on the football team, and serving as team captain his senior year. At Springfield, he became teammates and lifelong friends with two other legendary New York football coaches, Dick MacPherson, and Bob Ford.

Coach Kenyon began his teaching and coaching career at Oriskany Central School, NY in 1956, serving as a football, basketball, and baseball coach, as well as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletic Director. In 1959, he and Betty then moved the family to Hoosick Falls, NY, where he served as the head football and basketball coach. At Hoosick Falls Central High School, he successfully turned around a struggling program and transitioned the Panthers from 8-man football to 11-man football.

He started his part-time career as a Greyhound bus driver in 1963, a position he filled for 15 years, predominantly driving during holidays and school vacations. In 1965, he relocated to the Albany, NY area, as a Physical Education Teacher and Head Football Coach at Guilderland High School. At Guilderland, he coached football with fellow Hall of Fame coaches and dear friends, Bob Steenburgh and Arty Waugh, as they enjoyed years of sustained success. Bud retired from coaching at Guilderland in 1980 and from teaching in 1984.

His retirement meant a move to Cossayuna, NY, where he and the family lived the "lake life" for 28 years, where he enjoyed his passion for country music, fishing, and golfing with friends and family. Unable to stay away from the game of football, a few years later he came out of retirement and continued his successful coaching career at Greenwich High School.

A prominent force in New York State's Section II football community for decades, he was most comfortable walking the sidelines – literally and figuratively. Bud was devoted to improving the game of football, as he hosted annual clinics and seminars for local high school and college coaches' professional development. His impact on the game and a generation of students and athletes will long outlive him. His awards in the game of football are numerous, with his induction into the Capital District Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame as a member of the inaugural Class of 2010 serving as the crowning glory of his career.

A special thanks to all of his former players, coaches, and friends that supported Coach until the end, and especially his caregiver Robin Daly.

Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Greenwich Elks Lodge #2223, 130 Bulson Road Greenwich, NY, 12834. A memorial service with Pastor Mike Crandall officiating will follow calling hours.

Interment services will take place at 12:30 PM on Monday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. A reception will follow Buds interment at the Greenwich Elks Lodge.

On November 20, 2021, Coach cherished his participation in the 11th Annual Capital Region Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, allowing him the opportunity to visit with family and friends. His family would greatly appreciate any donations be mailed, in Bud's name, to support the non-profit organization that hosted the event: The Capital District Chapter of the National Football Foundation, 15A Space Blvd., Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greenwich Elks Lodge #2223
130 Bulson Road, Greenwich, NY
Jan
10
Interment
12:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Greenwich
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of Coach´s passing. He was a great man and my parents always spoke fondly of him. Semper Fi Marine
Sharon Serrell Klenotiz
School
January 21, 2022
H. F. H. S. Basketballs & Football Coach 59/60,great coach and Man , my sincere condolences to his Family . Rest In Peace Marine
Jack. Hawks
January 11, 2022
It was an honor to know and be taught by you coach. Rest In Peace
David Kessler
January 11, 2022
Deb-Mike-Kevin-Keith-Chris, my deepest sympathies in learning of your Father's passing. Many memories remain from my days as athlete-student at GCHS. Dominick Falzano Class of 1969
Dominick Falzano
January 9, 2022
condolences to the entire Kenyon family. Coach was a great influence on my brother and I during our high school careers. A great teacher of life lessons and football. Guilderland class of '75.
jim oclair
School
January 7, 2022
To the Kenyon family - I recall fondly talking football with Bud in my early career, however his most lasting legacy to me was the experience he shared as a Greyhound bus driver on how to avoid a highway traffic stop if driving above the limit in the passing lane! May God's strength and fond memories be with you and all his loved ones during this time of loss and grief. With sincere sympathy...RIP Coach.
Phil Chrys
January 3, 2022
I was not a football player at Guilderland. But Coach had a great impact on me nonetheless. He was a tough man and a fair man who helped keep me on the straight and narrow. Thank you for your service, both to your country and your communities. You had a helluva impact on my life and I never once took a snap. Rest in peace, Mr. Kenyon.
A former student
School
January 2, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Bud was a great neighbor. We will miss him. Sending prayers for your family Trish and Dan
Trish Krom
Friend
December 29, 2021
Coach,As a friend,neighbor,and mentor I have been proud to look up to you most of my life.Thanks for the leadership and the encouragement along the way.When you get where you are going,give Mrs. K a hug for me.
Bob Malo
School
December 29, 2021
Harold Bud, RIP . You were a special guy, one we were glad to have shared life with and "boy" have we learned from you.
russ and Mo Ferris
Friend
December 29, 2021
To the entire Kenyon Family our most heartfelt condolences. Coach was a driving force in all of our lives. He was an integral part in helping to form the men we have become, and we can only hope to make an even minuet impact on people's lives as he did for so many. Frankly, there is not enough room on this page, to express all that needs to be said about your dad. Please know that you will all be in thoughts and prayers, and your dad will never be forgotten by us.
The Sikorski Boy's (Brian, Jay & Tim)
School
December 29, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 29, 2021
