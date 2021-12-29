Harold Clayton "Bud" Kenyon

1928–2021

GREENWICH - Legendary high school football coach, Bud Kenyon, 93, passed away peacefully with his family present on Christmas morning, 2021, at his home in Greenwich, NY. Bud was born in Burlington, VT in March 1928 to the late Harold C. and Ellen (Varney) Kenyon.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Kenyon, as well as his siblings, John, Maggie Griffith, and Gardiner. He is survived by his youngest sister, Mary Bergling (Richard).

Known to family and friends as "Coach", Bud was an inspiration and mentor to countless students and coaches.

He leaves behind his five children: Deb (Gary) Lauver of Cambridge, NY; Mike (Lori) Kenyon of Tacoma, WA; Kevin (Terese) Kenyon of Duanesburg, NY; Keith (Judy) Kenyon of Hyannis, MA; and Chris (Mitzi) Kenyon of Elkridge, MD. He is also proudly survived by 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bud was educated at Bristol High School (VT), where he was a two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball. He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and served a tour in Northern China in the late 1940s, where he discovered the game of football. He also served a second tour, stateside, and separated from active duty as a Sergeant.

Although Bud failed to impress Betty on a blind date, they eventually married in 1952. He graduated from Springfield College in 1956, after enjoying five years on the football team, and serving as team captain his senior year. At Springfield, he became teammates and lifelong friends with two other legendary New York football coaches, Dick MacPherson, and Bob Ford.

Coach Kenyon began his teaching and coaching career at Oriskany Central School, NY in 1956, serving as a football, basketball, and baseball coach, as well as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletic Director. In 1959, he and Betty then moved the family to Hoosick Falls, NY, where he served as the head football and basketball coach. At Hoosick Falls Central High School, he successfully turned around a struggling program and transitioned the Panthers from 8-man football to 11-man football.

He started his part-time career as a Greyhound bus driver in 1963, a position he filled for 15 years, predominantly driving during holidays and school vacations. In 1965, he relocated to the Albany, NY area, as a Physical Education Teacher and Head Football Coach at Guilderland High School. At Guilderland, he coached football with fellow Hall of Fame coaches and dear friends, Bob Steenburgh and Arty Waugh, as they enjoyed years of sustained success. Bud retired from coaching at Guilderland in 1980 and from teaching in 1984.

His retirement meant a move to Cossayuna, NY, where he and the family lived the "lake life" for 28 years, where he enjoyed his passion for country music, fishing, and golfing with friends and family. Unable to stay away from the game of football, a few years later he came out of retirement and continued his successful coaching career at Greenwich High School.

A prominent force in New York State's Section II football community for decades, he was most comfortable walking the sidelines – literally and figuratively. Bud was devoted to improving the game of football, as he hosted annual clinics and seminars for local high school and college coaches' professional development. His impact on the game and a generation of students and athletes will long outlive him. His awards in the game of football are numerous, with his induction into the Capital District Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame as a member of the inaugural Class of 2010 serving as the crowning glory of his career.

A special thanks to all of his former players, coaches, and friends that supported Coach until the end, and especially his caregiver Robin Daly.

Friends of the family are welcome to pay their respects from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Greenwich Elks Lodge #2223, 130 Bulson Road Greenwich, NY, 12834. A memorial service with Pastor Mike Crandall officiating will follow calling hours.

Interment services will take place at 12:30 PM on Monday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. A reception will follow Buds interment at the Greenwich Elks Lodge.

On November 20, 2021, Coach cherished his participation in the 11th Annual Capital Region Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, allowing him the opportunity to visit with family and friends. His family would greatly appreciate any donations be mailed, in Bud's name, to support the non-profit organization that hosted the event: The Capital District Chapter of the National Football Foundation, 15A Space Blvd., Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.