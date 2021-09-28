Harold S. "Sam" Pechette, Jr.

Oct. 31, 1938 - Sept. 25, 2021

VICTORY MILLS - Harold S. "Sam" Pechette, Jr., 82, a Victory Boy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Schuylerville, NY, on October 31, 1938 to the late Harold, Sr. and Ruth (VanEtten) Pechette.

Harold served his country proudly in the United States Marines from 1961 to 1966. In his younger days he was actively involved in the Green Sabres serving as a drum major. Harold had a passion for country music and his favorite artist was Johnny Cash. He married the love of his life Catherine Drew, and together they spent their honeymoon in Nashville. They both enjoyed traveling all over the United States, visiting a million places and making a million friends along the way. Together they shared the passion of animals, and many trips were taken walking the dogs at the Saratoga Battlefield.

He was a communicant of Notre Dame- Visitation Church and was active in the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion and the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard. Harold always was smiling and laughing, he was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Carole (Charles) Moore, Mary and Edward Pechette; brothers-in-law, Joseph H. (Betty) Drew and John Relyea; sister-in-law Jacqueline (Charles) Martin.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Catherine Pechette of Victory Mills; sisters: Kathleen (Leslie) Rathbun, Loretta Relyea, Verla (Terry Nadeau) White; brother, Duane Pechette; sisters-in-law: Anne (William) Spinks and Michelle (Joseph) Gavaletz; brother-in-law, Lynn Drew; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews; dogs, Pepe and Minnie Mouse.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with the Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a reception following the burial at the American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Flynn Bros Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 prior to the service at church.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Saratoga Community Hospice for their outstanding care of Sam.

Donations in Harold's name may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjudes.org or an animal organization of the donor's choosing.

