Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harriet J. Atiyeh
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Harriet J. Atiyeh

Feb. 19, 1935 - June 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Harriet J. Atiyeh, 86, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home.

Born February 19, 1935 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Elmira (Duprey) and Ralph Peters.

In addition to her parents, Harriet was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl R. Atiyeh; her beloved doxie, Penney; baby brother, Jeffrey L. Peters; and nephew, Kenneth L. Bessette.

Those left to cherish her memory are her adored doxie, Cash; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Jim Colton, who cared for her these last few years; niece, Barbara Humburg and her children, Dalton and Kayne; sister-in-law, Diane Peters and her children, Loorie and Mike; also several cousins.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours.

In loving memory of Harriet, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I was in such shock upon reading about Harriet that I sadly forgot to mention her Niece Barb and Nephew Ken. I know how much she cared for both of them especially as they were growing up and spending a lot of time with her and Uncle Carl. I think Harriet almost felt like they were her children she loved them so. She adored Barb's boys as much and I am sure all of them will have wonderful Memories through the years to come. She was quite sad when her brother Jeff died and was glad to have his wife Diane and their children keep in touch with her. Know that she loved you all very much , it will be sad to drive by her house knowing that she won't be there anymore. At least she is finally with Uncle Carl , the only Love of her life . God be with you Harriet.
Beatrice L Didio
Friend
June 14, 2021
I am so shocked to read that Harriet had died she just called me several days ago and I was not home. She was the dearest friend I ever had and I have missed her so much after I moved. We spoke on the phone but it was not the same as being in her lovely home with her. Harriet did everything so well and always shared her wonderful recipes with me and actually was getting some together for me the last time we spoke . I know she loved her Family very much and was very grateful for Grace and Jim and all the help they have given her. She talked all the time about Dalton and Kayne, she adored them . I will miss talking with Harriet but also know how much she missed Uncle Carl and will be happy to be with him again. My Heartfelt Love , Prayers and Sympathy is with all of you who loved her. Harriet was gracious and kind a confidant and friend and wonderful neighbor. No one will put on a party like she did and she could do anything. Sincerely, Bea Didio
Beatrice Didio
Friend
June 10, 2021
Oh My God, I am in shock. Harriet just called me several days ago and I was not at home. My heart is broken she was such a dear friend and I will miss her dearly. I missed her very much when I moved away . Someone please call me 518-223-0843 .That is a lovely picture you posted, I am glad I saw this online as I do not get the paper. She has missed Uncle Carl so much . My deepest Sympathy Grace and Jim I know how close you were to her. She will miss Dalton and Kayne very much as she always spoke about them with so much love. She was a treasured friend the only True confidant I every had. My Love and Prayers. Bea Didio
Beatrice Didio
Friend
June 10, 2021
Harriet was the most loving and caring friend and neighbor. A timeless classic. She was always offering food (delicious desserts) and drink and would talk about her friends and family. There was no quick visit with her. She would speak her mind, share memories of the past and always ask about family. I will forever cherish my memories of time spent with her. My deepest condolences to the family, she loved you all so dearly. She will be with you always.
Jennifer Jones-Ruffing
Friend
June 9, 2021
Harriet was the most hospitable person I have ever known. She was my Aunt and always encouraged my cooking and was the best dessert cook I've ever met. God Bless you Aunt Harriet.
Samuel & Doreen Abbott
Family
June 9, 2021
I am Betty Abbott´s sister. My deepest condolences. Harriet was a dear friend and neighbor to Betty
June Rock
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results