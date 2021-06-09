Harriet J. Atiyeh

Feb. 19, 1935 - June 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Harriet J. Atiyeh, 86, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home.

Born February 19, 1935 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Elmira (Duprey) and Ralph Peters.

In addition to her parents, Harriet was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl R. Atiyeh; her beloved doxie, Penney; baby brother, Jeffrey L. Peters; and nephew, Kenneth L. Bessette.

Those left to cherish her memory are her adored doxie, Cash; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Jim Colton, who cared for her these last few years; niece, Barbara Humburg and her children, Dalton and Kayne; sister-in-law, Diane Peters and her children, Loorie and Mike; also several cousins.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours.

In loving memory of Harriet, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.