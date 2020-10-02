Harriet R. Allen

Oct. 7, 1931 - Sept. 29, 2020

BAKERS MILLS - Harriet R. Allen, 88, of Barney Hill Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 7, 1931 in Johnsburg, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Gretchen (Cleveland) Ross.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and married George Allen on January 1, 1949. The hardest task of all was raising 10 children and her Husband. Besides being a rather busy homemaker, Harriet also has an extensive working career, starting with a phone company in Chestertown. She later began working at Eden Park Nursing Home, then as a licensed physical therapist aide at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and eventually retired from the Grand Union in North Creek as a cashier at the ripe age of 83.

She was the ultimate wife, mother, and grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and all knew that they were loved, even when she was upset at them for screwing up. Many of their best memories were shared around a table talking, laughing, and telling stories, even if they weren't true.

As busy as she was, she always found time to be a faithful, dedicated member of the Bakers Mills Wesleyan Church.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Priscilla Ann; siblings: Harold, Howard, and Uncle Joe; as well as grandchildren: Cora Beth and Christopher Hitchcock.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, George Allen of Bakers Mills; children: Stella Allen of Johnsburg, Gretchen Kirby and her husband Sargeant of Johnsburg, Louie Depape and her husband Ed of Williamson, NY, Donna Sherrick of Wisconsin, Daniel Allen and his wife Jonnie of Georgia, Penny Stout and her husband Dave of Johnsburg, Jeff Allen of New Mexico, Ike Allen and his wife Connie of Warrensburg, and Sally Molina and her husband Cisco, of Pennsylvania; siblings: Harry, Jim, and Aunt Bob; grandchildren: Jake, Stephen, Michael, Julie, Erin, Nichole, Christopher, Andrew, Heidi, Tina, Maya, Kennie, Bill, Marc, Amanda, Sarah, Brittany, Courtney, Amy, Amanda, Jessica, Jasmine, and Jalissa. She is also survived by 39 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Harriet's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Harriet's home at 278 Barney Hill Road, Bakers Mills, NY 12811, with Pastor Ron Allen, officiating.

