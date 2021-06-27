Harry Grinko

May 18, 1928 - June 25, 2021

SOUTH CAMBRIDGE - Harry Grinko, 93, of South Cambridge, passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021 at The Center for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.

Born May 18, 1928 on the family farm in South Cambridge where he resided for the majority of his life, he was the son of the late Theodore and Anna (Molesky) Grinko.

Harry attended a one room school house in Beadle Hill and then attended Greenwich schools.

Harry was a Dairy Farmer most of his working life in South Cambridge. He was an active member of St. Basil's Orthodox Church in Maplewood and later he was a member of New Skete Monastery in Cambridge. Harry enjoyed watching western movies, reading western novels, watching NASCAR Racing and going to Stock Car Races with his family and friends, bowling, drive in movies and roller skating at Guptill's in Cohoes with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, John (Marjorie) Grinko, William (Julia) Grinko, Theodore Grinko, Sophia (John) Daniluk and his special friends, Linda and Walt Pollock.

Harry is survived by his sisters: Vera (late Tom) Beecroft and Lubov (late Michael) Wolosen, both of Schaghticoke and many nieces, nephews. Harry had many special friends throughout his life, among them are Clifford and Janice Wilbur of South Cambridge and Debby and Daryl Pollock. He had a gentle spirit an was kind to everyone.

A heartfelt thanks to The Center for Living and rehabilitation for their excellent care throughout his time there.

Calling hours are Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the New Skete Monastery, 273 New Skete Rd., Cambridge.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the New Skete Monastery with burial to follow in the New Skete Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Skete Monastery, P.O. Box 128, Cambridge, NY 12816 or a charity of one's choice.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.