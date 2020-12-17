Menu
Harry "Tim" Motsiff
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

Harry "Tim" Motsiff

Dec. 24, 1940 - Dec. 14, 2020

BUSKIRK - Harry "Tim" Motsiff, 79, of Buskirk, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, December 14, 2020.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 58 years, Joy (Wagoner) Motsiff; his sister Audrey Moon; his three sons: Dale, Deane and PJ Motsiff. His "favorite" daughter-in-law Sue Robertson; six grandchildren: Cody, Samuel, Lucas, Caroline, Jack and Timmy Motsiff; one great-grandson Rowen; and his black labrador retriever, Cassie.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Marion Galbraith, Pauline Kyer, brother Billy, and his infant daughter Darcie.

He was born to parents Paul J. Motsiff and Margaret M. Morrison, on December, 24, 1940, in Cambridge. In his early years he excelled at riding his horse "Smokey" at the Cambridge Valley Saddle Club, garnering many ribbons. After graduating from Cambridge Central High School in 1958 he immediately enlisted in the Coast Guard until 1962. Upon his return from the service, he became a lifelong resident of Cambridge. He was a founding member of the Cambridge Little League and helped secure and build the ball fields. This fall, Harry received his 50-year pin in the Masonic Temple for serving as a Shriner and Past Master at his local chapter, Cambridge Valley Lodge #481. Motsiff Plumbing and Heating was often found on the jerseys of local youth sports teams as he would sponsor a variety of programs in his hometown.

He started working in the plumbing business with Warren Gillis. After 12 years as an apprentice, he started his own business, Motsiff Plumbing and Heating. He not only took pride in his business, but truly enjoyed serving the customers in his local community. In order to keep the company going he brought on his son Deane to partner with him and take over the family business.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Battenkill Country Club and Windy Hills Country Club in Greenwich. He was the secretary and webmaster of the ParTee Golf League for many years and was a three-time champion at the prestigious BC M&M Invitational in 1995, 2006 and 2016.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.



Published by Post-Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Remember the good times and hold your kids close. My heart goes out to you. Love Dot
Dorothy Taylor Buckley
December 24, 2020
Joy, I´m so sorry for your loss! I pray you will be surrounded by love and comfort at this time!!
Cindy Gage Boller
December 18, 2020
Joy, I am so sorry for your loss. It was special to work with Tim, and just to see him come into my office with his smile
Edmund j Phillips
December 17, 2020
Dear Kate, I am writing to express my sympathy to you and your family over the loss of father-inlaw. He sounds like he lived life to the fullest and enjoyed everyone around him. I am sure he was a treasured part of the family. May your fond memories be with you at this difficult time. Fondly, Jane Kane
Jane Kana
December 17, 2020
