Hartford-Pierre Adrian Duval

Sept. 3, 1937 - Sept. 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Hartford-Pierre Adrian Duval, age 83 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Pete was born in Hudson Falls, NY on September 3, 1937, the son of Nellie Holcomb and Cleofus Duval.

Pete served in the U.S. Navy, enlisting September of 1954. After the Navy he worked for moving companies as a truck driver and mover; eventually retiring from Adirondack Scenic, in Argyle, NY. He met the love of his life Pauline; settled in Hartford, NY and celebrated 48 years of marriage on January 3, 2020.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Emelie, Eleanor, and Malina. His brothers: Cleofus (Clifford), Armond, George, Raymond, and Andre (Andy). His "gone too soon," granddaughter, Wrenee Jenkins; quintuplet grandchildren: Edward W. Jr., McKenzie, Cameron, Madison and Jonathan Duval.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Pauline (Beveridge) Duval are his sons: Wayne Duvaland his wife, Bonnie, of Argyle, NY; Pierre Duval and his significant other, Aaron Roberts of Williamstown, VT; Edward Duval and his wife, Nickole Duval of Starksboro, VT; daughters: Mary Sousis and her husband, Edgar Sousis of Queensbury, NY; Adrienne Irwin and her husband, Lynford Irwin of Purling, NY; Michelle Johnson and her husband, Phillip Johnson of Fort Edward, NY; Nicole Boyle and her significant other, David Domhoff of Queensbury, NY, Jeanne Duval Jenkins and her husband, Peddie Jenkins of Granville, NY. His grandchildren: Crystal Sherman, Collin Duval, Seth Duval, Tyler Duval, Hunter Cook, Logan Duval, Hannah Barber, Caleb Sousis, Ryan Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Emily Irwin, Heather Irwin, and Lynford Irwin, Timothy Boyle, Mia Duval Jenkins, Peddie Jenkins, and Solomon Jenkins and their spouses and significant others and many great-grandchildren.

How can words express what a vibrant personality and force he was? He traveled all over the U.S. and collected friends along the way. He was memorable. Everyone knew and loved the short Frenchman who told dirty jokes, could capture an audience with his stories, who swore like a sailor and loved his family and friends deeply. He loved gardening, fishing, birds, and visiting with his best friend and neighbor of many years, Bill Stoddard. Unable to capture how many lives he has touched, and the names of those who love him; we would like to express our deep appreciation for shared friendships, prayers, laughs, and love to everyone he knew. Thank you.

Special thanks to John Sherman for the friendship and care provided during Pete's end of life.

Pete did not want Funeral or Memorial Service. Please memorialize him by sharing his stories and/or visiting with his wife, Pauline or sending her sympathy cards to 3175 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.