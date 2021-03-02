Menu
Hazel G. Ehntholt
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Hazel G. (Hoyt) Ehntholt

Sept. 23, 1933 - Feb. 28, 2021

NORTH GRANVILLE - On Sunday, Hazel G. (Hoyt) Ehntholt, left this world just as she had entered it, with her family celebrating her life. She started life on September 23, 1933, and was cherished by her parents Lawrence and Zoa (Smith) Hoyt. She would take her place in her first family including 12 children. Hazel graduated from Granville High School in the year of 1951, and spent her whole life locally, and raised her family in Truthville, NY. She worked many years at General Electric in H.F./F.E. until her retirement in 1993.

Hazel's joys in life were numerous since she was loved by all that knew her. She was adored by her seven children, her 17 grandchildren, and her 31 great grandchildren alike. She played a huge role in each one of their lives. Her calendar on the wall marked with all the birthdays and anniversaries reflected the love she shared with each and every one of them. Her family learned to look forward to her phone call or card when it was their special day. Neighbors and community members have always responded with what a "nice lady" she was. To know her was to love her.

Her backyards birds flocked in to see her, literally. Her feathered friends consisted of many finches, chickadees, bluebirds, and orioles, but she was especially fond of her cardinals and hummingbirds. She often got pleasure from watching the rainbow of colors that came to visit.

She was a dedicated New York Yankees fan. Any visit with her, during playing season, would surely include the score from last night's game. Her sleep pattern often changed depending on the game schedule. Favorite player seemed to be Paul O'Neill.

Hazel's survivors include six of her seven children. Those children are Gail West of Fort Ann, Connie (Bill) Taylor of Middle Granville, Ronald (Sherry) Ehntholt of Granville, Karen (John) Noble of Hampton, Pat Baptie of Truthville, and John (Maureen) Ehntholt of Saratoga Springs. Hazel was predeceased by her son, Peter Ehntholt, Jr. in 2019, whom she stole a quote from and made it her own, "Funner than Hell!". She was also pre-deceased by her lifetime companion, John (Butch) Pangmon, Jr.

Hazel's only surviving sibling is Dorothy Baker from Granville, to which she shared a nightly 7 p.m. phone call with. Survivors should also include a special friendship with her nephew Kenneth (Ken) Hoyt, Jr. who often looked out for her. Hazel was pre-deceased by siblings, Clarence Hoyt, Lorena Holcomb, Alice Fogg, Kenneth Hoyt, Sr., Mary Tanner, Donald Hoyt, Ralph Hoyt, Roger (Bud) Hoyt, Helen (Betty) Harrington, and Shirley Stanford.

In lieu of flowers, the family is recommending donations be made to either the North Granville Fire Department, the Granville Rescue Squad, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4-6:45 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A funeral will be held at 7PM. Burial will be in the North Granville Cemetery at a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St, Granville, NY
Mar
4
Funeral
7:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St, Granville, NY
I graduated in 1951 with Hazel, always such a sweet person . Her brother, Clarence worked on our farm in North Bend before the war ,he and Christine were special friends of my mom and Dad
Carolyn LaCoss
March 8, 2021
I spent quite a lot of my time with Connie while visiting my Aunt Shirley & Uncle Ronnie Woods years ago as a young girl...back then I was Patty Priest(Louise Rizzo's daughter). I so enjoyed all the activity and joy that always seemed to be in her home! My condolences to the family. May it give you peace knowing your Mom is with her Heavenly Father...maybe even in a garden full of singing birds of paradise! God bless!
Pat Winchell
March 5, 2021
Hazel was a sweetheart I worked with her many years and always enjoyed her
Faylene Pollock
March 2, 2021
