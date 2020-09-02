Helen A. Hammill

Dec. 20, 1948 - Aug. 29, 2020

HADLEY - Helen A. Hammill, 71, peacefully passed away at her home on Aug. 29, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1948 in Glens Falls, daughter of the late Earl Hitchcock Sr. and Muriel Carlson

Helen graduated from Johnsburg High School, Class of 1966. Helen worked at Hadley-Luzerne High School as a custodian for many years.

Helen was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed playing crossword puzzles and regular puzzles. She was a devoted member of the VFW Post 5836, Hadley NY as well as the American Legion Post 862 in Lake Luzerne. Helen treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, especially her time with her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her sons: Sam Hammill (Jolene) and JB Hammill (Kristin); brothers: Earl Hitchcock Jr. (Victoria), Royce Hitchcock (Ying), Desmond Hitchcock (Geraldine); sister, Sandra Hitchcock; grandchildren: Morgan Hammill, Jillian Hammill, Megan Hammill, Alexis Hammill and Lucas Hammill; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hammill Jr.; sisters: Marilyn Hitchcock, Betty Jo Millington and Karen Bennett.

A celebration of life for Helen will be held at a later date.

