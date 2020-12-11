Helen Ann Powell Soper Carlsen

Sept. 18, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2020

GRANVILLE - Helen Ann Powell Soper Carlsen, 84, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Granville, where she had resided for several years.

She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Allen Carlsen, as well as a daughter Diane (Page) and son, Glen.

She is survived by her children: Linda Carlsen Sperry (Rob), Steven Martin Carlsen (Tina), and Judy Lynn Williams (Robert). Helen also leaves 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two nieces; a nephew; a daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Helen was born in Bay Shore, New York, on September 18, 1936 to Howard and Helen (Powell) Soper.

She grew up in Amityville, graduating from Amityville Memorial High School in 1954. As a teen-age camper at Word of Life Island in the Adirondacks, she met her future husband, Clarence Allen Carlsen, who was working at the camp as a plumber. (Helen always called him "Allen").

While attending Philadelphia College of Bible, she enjoyed organizing Vacation Bible School programs for children in the inner city. Upon Allen's return from two years in the US Army, he and Helen were married at a church in Copiague on January 21, 1956. They lived on Staten Island and in New Jersey as five children were born in the next six years.

To escape the air pollution of New Jersey, the family moved to a small log cabin in the hamlet of Pottersville, not far from the Word of Life camp. Helen enjoyed camping and hiking with the family, eventually climbing more than half of the High Peaks of the Adirondacks. As the children grew up, she began to raise and show pure-bred Alaskan malamutes, even taking an occasional dogsled ride.

Helen and Allen (and the dogs) moved to Glens Falls in 1978. Eventually, they resided at the Northern Pines Senior Apartments in Wilton.

Helen's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Slate Valley Center in Granville for taking such good care of our mother. The pandemic has made your job extra challenging but you have done an exceptional job. Thank you so much.

A private graveside service will be held at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury in the spring at the family's convenience. If you wish to make a donation in Helen's memory, the family asks that you give money, time, or supplies to your local animal shelter.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.