Helen S. Jefts
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Helen S. Jefts

Feb. 22, 1927 - Dec. 10, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Helen S. Jefts of Lake George, NY died peacefully on December 10, 2020. Her family was blessed to be with her in her final weeks, including her very last moments. She was born February 22, 1927 in Brattelboro, VT, the fourth child of Henry Albert Suprenant and Mary Blackwell Suprenant. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Shelburne Falls, MA where Helen grew up and attended school, graduating from Arms Academy near the end of World War II in 1945. In the late 1930s Helen's father purchased land at Kattskill Bay on Lake George and built a cottage for the family. Every summer thereafter was spent at Lake George. At the end of the last school day the car was packed and the family left for the lake, not to return until the day before school resumed in September. That was the beginning of her lifelong love of Lake George. Following her graduation from Simmons College (now University) in Boston in 1949, she took a job in the advertising department of the Glens Falls Insurance Company so she could still spend summers at her beloved lake. She soon became associate editor of the company magazine, "Now & Then," which was mailed to all the Glens Falls Insurance offices across the country.

In 1953, Helen moved to Manhattan to become the associate editor of the Metropolitan Life company magazine, the prize-winning "Home Office." She later returned to Lake George to marry Charles W. Jefts on April 23, 1955 at what was the Catholic Chapel on Cleverdale. Helen and Charlie were married just one day short of 63 years when Charlie passed away in 2018. In addition to raising two fine and accomplished daughters, Helen and Charlie ran a very successful real estate business, Charles W. Jefts Real Estate, from 1967 to 2006. Helen became active in the local Association of Realtors including serving a year as president, and was selected as Realtor of the Year in 1994.

In 1965 Helen was elected to the Lake George Central School Board and served fifteen years, including four years as president. These were especially rewarding and enjoyable years for her, and she was particularly proud to be part of the planning and development of the award-winning elementary school which opened in 1968. Helen also was active for many years with the Lake George chapter of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and served on the board for Southern Adirondack Library System and the Warren County Board of Mental Health. In 2002 Helen and Charlie were honored by their two daughters with a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award recognizing their many years spent fulfilling the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self."

Helen was known for her warmth, sense of humor, and story-telling, which endeared her to almost everyone she met. She was also generous, kind hearted, practical, disciplined, and gracious. Many of her daughters' friends have told them over the years how welcomed and accepted both Helen and Charlie made them feel whenever they came to visit. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy E. Jefts (Michael Comisky) of Brant Lake and Susan A. Jefts of Diamond Point, NY and Vermont, as well as two step-grandchildren: Jennifer L. Comisky of Hudson Falls, and Christopher H. Comisky, (Kimberly Comisky) and their children of Queensbury, plus several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Jefts and by her two sisters and her brother.

Helen wishes to keep everyone safe during COVID-19, so there will be no calling hours or funeral. Her interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Lake George Rotary Club Foundation or the Lake George Scholarship Association.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and Michael, I am so sorry to read of Mrs. Jefts passing. I did not know her personally but know that she was a remarkable woman who contributed greatly to our wonderful area.
sandra carpenter
December 31, 2020
Sue, I am so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. I remember how gentle and welcoming she was . I never knew how accomplished she was in her community and work , as I guess I knew her as Sue's sweet, embracing Mom. She was quite a woman in general , and for her generation. You and your family are in my heart at this time. Sending love to you , your sister , your brother in law, and sweet little one's loved by your Mom, and of course love to your dear Mother and your Father.
Janis Polishook
Friend
December 29, 2020
The kindest, dearest friend anyone could ever have. I miss her
Sally Gould
Friend
December 28, 2020
Helen was a truly wonderful lady always with a smile an a happy greeeting. She saw and focused on the good things in life and was a role model for us all. We will miss her.
Walter and Betty Rehm
December 18, 2020
Please accept my condolences, Sue. I remember your mom's kindness and warmth. She was also a pretty good cook, I seem to recall!! I love your poem (as always) -- a fitting tribute to a "daughter of the Lake!" Wishing you well, Margaret
Friend
December 18, 2020
Helen was simply amazing !! Always friendly,warm, and so helpful when needed. Helen and Charlie were important individuals in the growth of Lake George Village..May they rest in peace.....
stephen j garcia
December 16, 2020
I just wanted to say how much I cared for your mom. I was always glad to see her & your father come into the LGC. Your mother, father & I would always chat on & on having such good conversations. They were always glad to see me & treated like I was someone. I loved them both. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Diane Underwood (from the LGC)
Diane Underwood
Friend
December 15, 2020
I knew Helen through Real Estate and remember her to be kind and a pleasure to work with. She was always ready to help in any way. I am so very sorry for your families loss. Your mom will definitely be missed.
Barbara Winters
December 15, 2020
A lovely, brave lady. My deepest sympathies.
Lisa Bolton
December 15, 2020
I spent my whole life having Helen in it. She was a very good friend of my mother, Dorothy, and I would often come home to find the two ladies sitting on my mom's porch bringing each other up to date, as they called it. Helen always had a smile, a hug, a positive thought and very good advice. She will be missed.
Alice Frost Lynch
December 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Our Deepest Sympathy goes to you all from all our hearts ♥
Bridget and Rich
Bridget Paris
Friend
December 15, 2020
She was indeed kind and gracious. I work for her one summer at Ingle Lodge and she was the best boss I ever had. A true role model for the golden rule. My condolences to her daughters and the rest of the family.
Stacey Morris
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
A truly wonderful lady. Always caring,friendly, compassionate and a great neighbor to myself and my family. A true role model for yesterday and today’s young ladies.
Mayor Robert Blais
Friend
December 14, 2020
Nancy and Sue.... so sorry to hear about your mom. What a beautiful person that I, our family, neighborhood and community were blessed to have known. I’ll never forget her and I doing our Dr. Spock photo shoot for Nancy’s class project. How she would always let me in to search down Sue’s doll that I had to have that very moment. What a great place to grow up in...I also had no idea of all her accomplishments. She was a force. The four of you were a great team. All my love. Know I’m thinking of you always and often. Xo Jeni
Jennifer Blais-Muncy
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies. I cannot think of Helen without recalling her smile, and seeing the sparkle in her eye. She had an irrepressible spirit. We grieve with the family.
Jennifer and Denny De Petrillo
Friend
December 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy . Though we have not spoken often my namesake was always part of my life. I even remember the day she married your Dad . I understand her love of Lake George as it has always been the best part of my childhood. I dearly miss the camp. Take care of yourselves and family. Love Helen(Suprenant) and Don Metcalf
Helen Metcalf
Family
December 14, 2020
