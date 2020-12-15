Helen S. Jefts

Feb. 22, 1927 - Dec. 10, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Helen S. Jefts of Lake George, NY died peacefully on December 10, 2020. Her family was blessed to be with her in her final weeks, including her very last moments. She was born February 22, 1927 in Brattelboro, VT, the fourth child of Henry Albert Suprenant and Mary Blackwell Suprenant. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Shelburne Falls, MA where Helen grew up and attended school, graduating from Arms Academy near the end of World War II in 1945. In the late 1930s Helen's father purchased land at Kattskill Bay on Lake George and built a cottage for the family. Every summer thereafter was spent at Lake George. At the end of the last school day the car was packed and the family left for the lake, not to return until the day before school resumed in September. That was the beginning of her lifelong love of Lake George. Following her graduation from Simmons College (now University) in Boston in 1949, she took a job in the advertising department of the Glens Falls Insurance Company so she could still spend summers at her beloved lake. She soon became associate editor of the company magazine, "Now & Then," which was mailed to all the Glens Falls Insurance offices across the country.

In 1953, Helen moved to Manhattan to become the associate editor of the Metropolitan Life company magazine, the prize-winning "Home Office." She later returned to Lake George to marry Charles W. Jefts on April 23, 1955 at what was the Catholic Chapel on Cleverdale. Helen and Charlie were married just one day short of 63 years when Charlie passed away in 2018. In addition to raising two fine and accomplished daughters, Helen and Charlie ran a very successful real estate business, Charles W. Jefts Real Estate, from 1967 to 2006. Helen became active in the local Association of Realtors including serving a year as president, and was selected as Realtor of the Year in 1994.

In 1965 Helen was elected to the Lake George Central School Board and served fifteen years, including four years as president. These were especially rewarding and enjoyable years for her, and she was particularly proud to be part of the planning and development of the award-winning elementary school which opened in 1968. Helen also was active for many years with the Lake George chapter of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and served on the board for Southern Adirondack Library System and the Warren County Board of Mental Health. In 2002 Helen and Charlie were honored by their two daughters with a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award recognizing their many years spent fulfilling the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self."

Helen was known for her warmth, sense of humor, and story-telling, which endeared her to almost everyone she met. She was also generous, kind hearted, practical, disciplined, and gracious. Many of her daughters' friends have told them over the years how welcomed and accepted both Helen and Charlie made them feel whenever they came to visit. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy E. Jefts (Michael Comisky) of Brant Lake and Susan A. Jefts of Diamond Point, NY and Vermont, as well as two step-grandchildren: Jennifer L. Comisky of Hudson Falls, and Christopher H. Comisky, (Kimberly Comisky) and their children of Queensbury, plus several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Jefts and by her two sisters and her brother.

Helen wishes to keep everyone safe during COVID-19, so there will be no calling hours or funeral. Her interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Lake George Rotary Club Foundation or the Lake George Scholarship Association.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.