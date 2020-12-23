Helen Mohr

Sept. 10, 1930 - Dec. 12, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Helen Mohr was a woman of many interests who will be missed by many. After spending her working life downstate, she retired to Granville and then Queensbury to enjoy the natural beauty of this area. In her younger years she and her former husband, Edmund Mohr, enjoyed sailing their Bristol sailboat around southern New England, once making the acquaintance of a fellow "yachtsman" who was the head of the Coleman Corporation.

In her later years, she enjoyed golden retrievers, gardening, snowshoeing and all sorts of outdoor activities. Helen was a devoted Christian and enjoyed worshipping at New Creation Church, Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, Adamsville Community Baptist Church and Onelife Community Church, among others. She was predeceased by her former husband and her sister, Edith Klemens.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Klemens of Amityville, NY; niece, Carolyn Klemens and nephews: Robert and Kenneth Klemens.

Helen donated her body to science, and a private burial service will be held at a later time.